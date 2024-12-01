Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What IPL did for India, T10 is doing for UAE Cricket: South African legend Lance Klusener

ANI |
Dec 01, 2024 12:10 PM IST

According to a release from Abu Dhabi T10, South Africa cricketing legend Lance Klusener believes Abu Dhabi T10 has made as much an impact on the UAE cricket as IPL has made at the grassroots level in India, especially with the rule of all teams mandated to have two UAE players in the playing XI.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], : Zeeshan Naseer, Muhammad Rohid, and Rohaan Mustafa are among the UAE players who have made a name for themselves in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 cricket.

What IPL did for India, T10 is doing for UAE Cricket: South African legend Lance Klusener
What IPL did for India, T10 is doing for UAE Cricket: South African legend Lance Klusener

Over the years, cricket's fastest format has given numerous exciting talents to the nation who have gone on to make an impact in international cricket. The surge of local talent coming up in UAE cricket over the past few years has given a clear signal to the cricketing world to be wary of a rising cricketing power.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

According to a release from Abu Dhabi T10, South Africa cricketing legend Lance Klusener believes Abu Dhabi T10 has made as much an impact on the UAE cricket as the Indian Premier League has made at the grassroots level in India, especially with the rule of all teams mandated to have two UAE players in the playing XI.

"It's a wonderful initiative that we have two UAE players on the ground at all times. It's a standard rule in franchise cricket, but it is great and wonderful opportunities for these guys. We see people grow up and add more value to the UAE cricket, in the end. Pretty similar to what IPL has done for Indian cricket, I think T10 is slightly different, but it is still identifying talent," Klusener was quoted in a release from Abu Dhabi T10 as saying.

The former batting allrounder, who garnered a reputation for his fast-paced playing style during his cricketing days is the Head Coach of Morrisville Samp Army. Under his guidance, Samp Army have enjoyed a tremendous season, winning 7 out of their 6 games, and ensuring a spot in the top two positions in the table in the round-robin stage.

"The season has been wonderful for Morrisville Samp Army so far. Job done in terms of qualifying and job done in terms of qualifying among the top two positions. That's good for us. Give us a slightly easy opportunity later on. We are excited about that. We just have to make sure that we have a good think and little regroup and meeting before we go into the playoffs," the former Proteas skipper said.

Klusener, in his historic career, was known for fast-paced running between the wickets and brought dynamism and style with his intense batting methods to the pitch.

Much like his fellow teammate Jonty Rhodes, the left-handed batter was also known for his quick work on the field, and garnered a massive fan following for his unique style of the sport. Hence, it comes as a little surprise that the 53-year-old enjoys the fast-paced nature of the T10 format, and is now in his third year as a coach in the league for Morrisville.

"The T10 fits the kind of cricket I used to play back in the day. It is nice to be involved in terms of coaching and working with some of the top players in the world. I am just excited about being here and working with the best players in the field," he said.

But to this day, Klusener stresses more fielding and running between the wickets, rather than focusing on scoring boundaries.

"It's a big thing for us that we try and make sure we get into position to compete for as many catches or fielding as possible. The basics of cricket still applies even in T10. The running between the wickets, ones and twos, they all add up and we know that in T10 cricket, 90 percent of the game comes down to last overs, so it plays a huge part. In our team talks, we do not talk about boundaries, but we talk about we take ones and twos and we add them as much as possible," he opened up on his coaching philosophy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On