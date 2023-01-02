What is DEXA? All you need to know about BCCI's new Team India selection criteria after review meeting with Rohit & co.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a review meeting with captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chief selector Chetan Sharma to discuss the side's performances in 2022. BCCI chairman Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman were also part of the meeting, as discussions took place over the future course of action for Indian cricket.

Multiple measures were announced by the BCCI following the end of the meeting, including a revamp on the selection criteria and issues surrounding workload management. While ‘Yo-Yo’ Test made a comeback in the Indian team, ‘DEXA’ was also announced as part of the selection criteria. Both are “implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players,” according to a statement from the BCCI.

But what is DEXA?

DEXA (Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) is an imaging test that measures bone density. This test is conducted to measure bone strength and can also provide information of a potential fracture in the bone.

The scan produces two types of bean -- high energy and low energy. Both beams pass through the bone and the number of X-rays emitted are measured to find the bone density.

Yo-Yo Tests, meanwhile, were scrapped by the BCCI earlier owing to higher level of fatigue among players while playing inside the Covid-19 bio-bubble. With no bio-bubbles in place any longer, the test makes a comeback in the Indian team.

The BCCI also announced that the board will work in tandem with the Indian Premier League franchises to assess 'targeted players'' workloads. The measure was taken keeping in mind the 2023 ODI World Cup – to be hosted by India – in October-November. “Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023,” the BCCI statement read.

In addition, BCCI also dictated a new ruling for emerging players. “The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team,” read a pointer from the BCCI statement briefing the review meeting.

