'What is running through his veins? It's not blood, it's ice': Sunil Gavaskar on Rahul Tewatia's last over heroics

Sunil Gavaskar was bowled over by Rahul Tewatia's clean hitting in the last over of the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Gavaskar termed Tewatia 'iceman' for keeping his cool and hitting Odean Smith for two consecutive sixes when 12 runs were required off 2 balls to take Gujarat to a six-wicket victory on Friday.

"What is running through his veins? It's not blood. Ice! You (Matthew Hayden) are right, Ice. Rahul Tewatia should be nicknamed iceman," Gavaskar said in the post-match show on Star Sports.

Tewatia scored an unbeaten 13 off 3 balls that included two sixes off the last two balls when 12 was required. Only MS Dhoni had achieved a similar feat in the IPL before. The legendary cricketer, then playing for Rising Pune Supergiant, smashed Axar Patel for consecutive sixes in the last two balls to win the match for his side.

Gavaskar said only Tewatia could have taken Gujarat Titans from that situation.

"If there was anybody who was going to take Gujarat home, it was going to be Tewatia. It was in his arc. He likes to go outside the off stump and play that shot, we've seen him do that," the former India captain said.

Gavaskar also added that the PBKS bowling coaching (Damien Wright) has a role to play in guiding young players like Odean Smith on how to bowl in tough situations.

"Young Odean Smith was under too much pressure. It's his first IPL. This is where the bowling coach has a big role to play. The bowling coach's job is not just to correct the wrist position and get their arm right. The bowling coach is supposed to tell them. This is what you need to bowl in these situations.

"As a bowler, Odean Smith can get hammered but if the coach had said 'try and howl it here' the captain is also there but this is where the coaches earn their money. If anything, the bowling coach, has to stand up and take responsibility for what happened today," Gavaskar said.