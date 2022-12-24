'What is Shakib's age? May be he should get his eyes checked': Sunil Gavaskar's strong remark on Bangladesh captain

Bangladesh made a decent effort in driving their lead to 144 in the second innings against India in the final Test match of the series in Mirpur with efforts from wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan and tail-end batter Taskin Ahmed, who both notched up identical scores of 31 after Litton Das' knock of 73. Barring opener Najmul Shanton, Bangladesh found little contributions from the top-order and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was particularly unhappy with captain Shakib Al Hasan's effort, as he made a strong statement on the Bangladesh star. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 3)

Speaking to Sony Sports during the second Test, Gavaskar criticised Shakib's dismissal in both the innings. In the first innings, he was dismissed for just 16 off 39 when he went for the aerial route against a pitched-up delivery from Umesh Yadav. Cheteshwar Pujara, stationed at mid off, comfortably completed the dismissal. In the second innings, he was dismissed for 13 off 36 when he chipped the length ball from Jaydev Unadkat straight to Shubman Gill at cover.

Speaking to former Bangladesh captain Athar Ali Khan, Gavaskar said, “'What is Shakib's age? May be he should get his eyes checked. He is a very good batsman, but twice he has got out in that manner. I don't mean any disrespect, please don't misunderstand me. I think it might me an idea. Those were not driveable balls. Those weren't even slower deliveries, they were proper pacing deliveries.”

Axar Patel and R Ashwin picked five wickets between themselves while the pacers shared the remaining as India folded Bangladesh for 231 runs in 70.2 overs, setting themselves a target of 145 to win the Mirpur Test and clinch the series 2-0.

However, Bangladesh spinners struck twice early in India's final innings, removing captain KL Rahul for 2 and Cheteshwar Pujara for 6, reducing India to 24 for two in 11 overs.

