'What is the head coach for… to write chart paper?': Former Pakistan captain questions Misbah's role as team's coach

Former captain Salman Butt has expressed concerns over Misbah-Ul-Haq's role as Pakistan head coach. Misbah was appointed coach of the Pakistan team in September of 2019, shortly after Mickey Arthur was removed from the post following the team's average show in the World Cup. However, with Pakistan appointing the likes of Younis Khan as batting coach, and Waqar Younis and Mushtaq Ahmed also looking after different aspects, Butt can't help but wonder what Misbah's inputs as coach are in the team.

"Misbah-ul-Haq is a very fine man, and he is laid-back, just like his batting was. But he is now the coach of the team. He came into the job with the reputation of a brilliant captain and a player. Keeping his specialisation (batting) in mind, he should have brought in people for other departments, like a bowling coach or a fielding coach, and he should have executed things," Butt said in his YouTube Video.

Also Read | 'Have to be certain of shot selection': Vihari on biggest 'challenge' in England

"Now, there are so many coaches in the team, I wonder what Misbah-ul-Haq is doing with the players. We have a separate batting coach in Younis Khan; Waqar Younis looks after the bowling. Even for spin bowling, there is Mushtaq Ahmed, and then we have a fielding coach as well. Further, Babar Azam says that he takes all captaincy and team decisions. So then what is left behind?"

Misbah gave up his role as the chief selector of the team to concentrate solely on coaching. But given Pakistan's performances lately, which included a defeat to Zimbabwe in one of the recently-concluded T20I matches, criticism regarding Misbah has been gaining steam. Butt reckons the former captain's role should be outlined and that Misbah should take accountability of something. Also, Butt is not convinced of what Misbah brings to the table, because had it been otherwise, he feels there should have been no need to appoint a batting coach separately.

Also Read | 'He knows what he needs to do': Raja on how Kohli 'can succeed in WTC final'

"There is should be an area for us to discuss Misbah-ul-Haq’s role. Because, if we talk about batting, all the praise and brickbats will go to Younis bhai, because he is the batting coach. So my curiosity is in knowing what is Misbah-ul-Haq’s ownership. What is the head coach for?" pondered Butt.

"Does a team, whose head coach has been one of the best batsmen in international cricket during his playing days, require a separate batting coach? If that is the case, what is the head coach for, to write chart paper? That is too much leverage for a head coach. Is his role just to tell people what to do? That is already their job titles."