'You have to be really certain of your shot selection': Hanuma Vihari explains biggest 'challenge' of batting in England

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team is set to face off against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team in the all-important World Test Championship final which begins on June 18th. With the match set to be played in Southampton, the conditions are expected to favour the Kiwi bowlers who proved to be dominant in the two-match Test series against India in 2020 in New Zealand.

Moreover, New Zealand will be playing two matches against England before the WTC final and will be much more accustomed to the conditions than India. India Test specialist Hanuma Vihari explained the biggest challenge of batting in England.

Vihari made his debut in England in 2018 and India's batting unit, in that series, had still left a lot to be desired in the series. The Kohli-led team had lost the series 4-1.

Vihari said that facing the Dukes' balls amid tough weather conditions is the biggest challenge in England for batters.

"Definitely, that's the challenge here. The overhead conditions play a part as well because when it is sunny, it gets a bit easier to bat, but when it is overcast, the ball moves all day. That was the challenge I faced early on in this season of county cricket -- because it was quite cold and the ball was doing a lot off the wicket," he told ESPNCricinfo.

Vihari had faced pacer Stuart Broad for three overs the last time around, and was dismissed for a 23-ball duck.

Speaking on how Broad was able to get the better of him, Vihari explained: "I thought it was full enough for me to drive, but again, in England you have to be really certain with your shot selection. In India, you can get away with a push, or even if it is not there to drive, you can still get away driving on the up. If I were to play that ball a second time, I would try to play as late possible."

"Having said that, it was just my first innings in county cricket. I learned that I should play much later. In the second match, against Essex, I got 30 and 50. Essex are the defending champions and have a decent bowling attack with Peter Siddle and Simon Harmer. I thought I batted well, but I should have converted it into a bigger score," he signed off.

