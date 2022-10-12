‘He’s got this amazing feature': Ashwin underlines Kuldeep Yadav's ‘massive value’, explains why he is perfect for Tests

Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, which India won 2-1. The bowler finished the series with six wickets at an economy of just above five and the Chinaman too was happy with his performance. In fact in the final ODI in New Delhi, which saw India pack the tourists for a paltry 99 in just 27.1 overs with Kuldeep scalping four wickets in the 25 deliveries he bowled.

Kuldeep ran through the South African tail, becoming the only bowler to complete a 4-fer in the series. While the spinner is not part of India's plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia his performance did spark praises from fans and experts for the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India next year.

Impressed with Kuldeep's show, carrom-ball specialist R Ashwin branded the bowler as one of India's best wrist spinners at the moment. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Ashwin also explained why Kuldeep could be a great force in red-ball matches for the country.

“I have always felt this about Kuldeep Yadav when we talk about wrist spinners. He has got this amazing feature to bowl the repetitive lengths that are required to do well in the long format.

“He can land in a particular spot whenever he wants, and that’s a fantastic quality for a wrist spinner. That’s a massive value for a wrist spinner,” Ashwin said in the video.

The spinner has only featured in seven Tests so far in his career, in which he has scalped 26 wickets, with 6/119 being his best.

The out-of-favour spinner had made a fantastic return to white-ball matches in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League, while featuring for Delhi Capitals. After warming the bench for most of the matches with Kolkata Knight Riders, the spinner was roped in by the Capitals for ₹2 crore at the mega auctions held earlier this year.

He was Capitals' leading wicket-taker from the season, scalping 21 wickets from 14 matches at an economy of 8.43.

Ever since his successful outing at the lucrative T20 tournament, Kuldeep has started to get international matches under his belt. The spinner was picked in in three back-to-back series against West Indies and Zimbabwe and now South Africa. He was also part of the India A squad, which hosted New Zealand in September.

