South Africa legend Jacques Kallis makes huge prediction about Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup

India endured major injury setbacks ahead of the T20 World Cup, which gets underway from Sunday in Australia. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed out on the Asia Cup, won't be taking part in yet another crucial tournament and the onus will once again lie on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is likely to spearhead the Indian pace attack at the showpiece event.

Deepak Chahar, another member who was scheduled to fly to Australia as a reserved member suffered a twisted ankle ahead of the ODI series against South Africa. Any official word on his availability is yet to come from the BCCI. In another blow, Ravindra Jadeja is not part of the squad due to a knee injury, which he endured during the Asia Cup in UAE.

However, fans will definitely be relieved with Virat Kohli finding form just at the right time. The talismanic batter, who endured a century drought for 1020 days, showed why he is still regarded as the best in business at the Asia Cup, slammed a ton against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup and ever since he has been entertaining fans with his vintage batting.

Since his century at the Asia Cup, Kohli has scored a 48-ball 63 against Australia in the home T20Is and was stranded on 28-ball 49 in the following T20Is against South Africa.

When asked to Jacques Kallis to share his thoughts on Kohli, the South Africa legend made a massive prediction about the the former India captain at the World Cup, where India is slated to take on Pakistan in their first match.

“Kohli has been playing international cricket for a long time, so he has enough experience. The drop and rise in form is part of the game and I think he will play a key role and leave his impact in the T20 World Cup,” noted Kallis in an interview with Dainik Jagran.

India will open their World Cup campaign against Babar Azam and Co. on October 23 in Melbourne. Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets in the previous edition in UAE and India will look to settle the score this time around.

