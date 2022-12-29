'de Bruyn was doing it yesterday, I said it again and he said…’: What sparked Mitchell Starc's outburst in 2nd Test

The second Test of the ongoing series between Australia and South Africa saw some tensed moment between Mitchell Starc and Theunis de Bruyn. As Australia were cruising towards a series clinching win, Starc was left furious with de Bruyn, for backing up before he released the ball. Starc had an angry reaction to it as he could be heard saying: "Stay in the crease. It's not that hard. It's (the crease) there for a reason mate!” on the stump mic.

Following the contest Starc opened up on the incident, where he revealed that de Bruyn was doing it since the previous day and the two also had a chat about it. The pacer also mentioned that he had warned the batter several times before.

"That's just absolutely taking the mickey. That's not just taking off before a bowl, that's a metere down the wicket. I gave him a couple of warnings, but if he wants to keep doing it, I'll take them.

"I had a word with him last night actually because he was doing it yesterday. I said it again to him and he said, 'I'm not doing it on purpose.' There's no need for it, I keep saying I'm not going to take the stumps but you at least keep your bat behind the line," Starc was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Soon after the warning, Starc packed opener Sarel Erwee with a toe-crushing yorker. Shortly after Scott Boland removed de Bruyn, who was caught at slips by Steve Smith for 28.

The South African innings eventually folded on 204, which saw Australia secure a commanding win by an innings and 182 runs. The outcome also saw Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Australia had won the first Test by six wickets in Brisbane, with the contest getting wrapped inside two days. The third and final Test will start from January 4 in Sydney.

