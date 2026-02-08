What T20 metrics should really matter

New Delhi: T20 cricket has undergone a massive revolution in the last few years. With data and artificial intelligence becoming essential aids in sports analysis, you would expect cricket to follow the same route. And it has, but inconsistently. It largely continues to be explained through passé statistical yardsticks – strike rates for batters, economy rates for bowlers. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the T20 World Cup against United States in Mumbai. (AP)

Those numbers still dominate television graphics, social media discourse and selection arguments. But according to analysts working closest to the game, they do not give a holistic point of view.

As T20 evolves at an exponential rate, faster scoring, deeper batting, flatter pitches and more predictable phases, the metrics that truly matter are becoming more contextual, role-specific and phase-driven. The challenge, analysts say, is not necessarily the lack of data, but understanding what to do with it.

“Strike rate alone doesn’t tell you anything,” says Himanish Ganjoo, a data analyst who has worked closely with the Indian team in 2022-24. “People obsess over it without context. Balls per boundary (BPB) is basically a complement to strike rate. It gives you another way of looking at the same thing, but it doesn’t really add new information,” he said.

“I can see the future of cricket discourse move more towards contextual data,” said Karan Jain, a former statistical researcher and presently a cricket data writer.

Broadcast limitations

Broadcasters have tried to respond by introducing newer metrics such as balls per boundary. But Himanish believes that even those often add more noise than insight.

Srinivas Vijaykumar, a broadcast manager and analyst with CricViz and several teams in the past, agrees but adds that it is the trickiest space to communicate data. “You have little time, a massive audience and complex ideas to communicate simply. As audiences evolve and appetite for insight grows, cricket analysis will get there too.”

Traditional scorecard-level stats, he says, are too flat for a format that has become increasingly templated but believes that it has to cater to an audience for whom geeking out on sport stats is not necessarily bread and butter.

“Scorecard or ball-by-ball data only gives you strike rate or economy,” Srinivas explained. “But now we have granular data for each delivery such as where the ball is pitched, what shots a batter prefers and a bowler’s go-to lengths.”

One evident shift in modern T20 analysis is the transition from judging players in isolation toward understanding their roles within a team. “The way Abhishek Sharma bats isn’t the way Rinku Singh bats,” Himanish said. “That doesn’t mean Rinku’s impact is negative. But data, especially on broadcast, is still very individual-oriented.”

However, within professional teams that thinking is slowly changing. Instead of asking whether a batter’s strike rate is high enough, analysts are increasingly asking whether the player is able to fulfill what the team needs in a specific phase.

“T20 is a set-piece game,” Srinivas said. “You have phases such as the powerplay, middle overs, death overs. Data helps you typecast players and build teams with evidence, not just perception.”

Phase-based metrics

If there is one consensus across modern analysis, it is that metrics make better sense when viewed through the lens of phases. The powerplay, in particular, has undergone a transformation. With the Impact Player rule in the IPL and deeper batting line-ups globally, teams are attacking earlier and harder than ever.

“Earlier, 45 or 50 in the powerplay was considered good,” Srinivas said. “Now teams are aiming for 60 or 65. That extra 10–15 runs puts massive pressure on the bowling side. Once you’re ahead, the middle overs are about consolidating and the death overs are about finishing.”

“We’re seeing this trend pick up globally, Australia opening with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, India post-2024 World Cup, teams consistently pushing for 200+. The Powerplay has become a bigger differentiator than before.”

This shift has changed how bowlers are valued too. According to Himanish, wickets matter most in the Powerplay not so much later. “In T20, the objective isn’t wickets except in the Powerplay. That’s where wicket-taking bowlers have the most value.”

Meanwhile, the middle overs, long viewed as a consolidation phase, are now more nuanced. Teams increasingly rely on combinations of pressure and aggression rather than one-dimensional skill sets or ‘anchors’ and ‘accumulators’.

“You need wicket-takers and pressure creators working together,” Srinivas explained. “A tight ninth over can create pressure that leads to a wicket in the tenth. Bowlers work in pairs. You can’t stack only wicket-takers or only defensive bowlers, you need balance.”

In the slog overs, the equation changes. “At death, the economy becomes extremely important,” Srinivas said. “Teams are going to lose wickets anyway trying to score. The bowler who can keep runs down in the 17th or 19th over is incredibly valuable.”

According to Karan, factoring in the varying challenges not just across phases but innings also matters. “Batting or bowling isn’t the same across all phases of an innings. You’re much more likely to be attacked in the 19th or 20th over of a game than the 7th or 8th over of a T20. These challenges give a better sense of who truly outperforms expectation the most. For example, players playing on venues with flatter pitches may be put in advantageous situations.”

“On a match-to-match level, another way to measure the impact of a batter in T20 cricket can be to evaluate the impact a batter has on a match’s strike rate. This not only favors batters with high strike rates but also batters who play enough deliveries to change games.”

Bowling under pressure

Evaluating bowlers under pressure requires looking past raw numbers such as wickets and economy altogether. “Under pressure, I look at how many options a bowler has, how well they execute them, dot-ball percentage, false shots induced,” Himanish said.

“What makes bowlers thrive in the pressures of T20 Cricket is discipline, execution, and versatility. A yorker is the most effective delivery in the game. A ‘full’ or ‘full toss’, on the other hand, is among the least effective deliveries by length and is bowled significantly more, often as a result of a poorly executed yorker.”

Karan added that the good length delivery is the most effective. Another important aspect is the ability to have variations to deceive batters in various ways through changes of pace, turn, or movement.”

Using Jasprit Bumrah as an example, Himanish highlights why execution-based metrics matter for contextualisation. “He has a yorker, slower ball, bouncer and a low full toss. If the yorker ends up in the slot, that’s a problem. Yorker success percentage, combined with false shots when batters are attacking, that’s what tells the story.”

Fielding data would deepen that story further but remains largely unavailable. “In T20, you play the field, not the ball. Field-position data is pivotal to understanding why something happened on a delivery, but very few teams have it right now.”

Additionally, what remains a statistical restraint currently is younger players and small samples and that partial data is frequently used to reinforce existing opinions.

“Even with small samples, ball-tracking can show weaknesses,” Himanish said. “But you have to corroborate those trends with video and conversations with players.”

“People use data when it suits their argument. That’s when it becomes dangerous,” he added.

The smartest sides aren’t merely good at collecting data, they are becoming better at interpreting it faster, taking bold decisions and shaping roles, maximising resources and squeezing value out of every ball.