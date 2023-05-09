'What Virat has done in...': Ex-CSK star's colossal statement on former RCB skipper before MI clash at IPL 2023

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to bounce back from their shock defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) on matchday 54 of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli plays a shot(PTI)

Kohli scored a brilliant half-century against David Warner's DC in RCB's previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, Kohli's batting heroics failed to inspire RCB as Warner’s men registered a much-needed win at home. Du Plessis and Co. were outplayed by Phil Salt-inspired DC side in match No.50 of the IPL 2023. Following their 7-wicket defeat against DC, Kohli-starrer RCB side has arrived in Mumbai for matchday 54 of the IPL 2023.

Sharing his views in the build-up to RCB's match against MI in the IPL 2023, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Imran Tahir hailed Kohli for being a consistent performer in the IPL since the tournament's inception. Kohli is the only player who has represented the same IPL franchise for 16 seasons. "Virat Kohli has always had the urge to score runs. You can score maximum runs in one season, two or three seasons, but if you are successful in doing this for 15 consecutive seasons, then it can be attributed to the result of your hard work and dedication. What Virat has done in the last 15 years is really commendable," Tahir told Star Sports.

Earlier, Kohli achieved a massive feat in the IPL 2023. The 34-year-old became the first player to complete 7,000 runs in the world's richest T20 league. Kohli smashed 419 runs for RCB before Bangalore's meeting with MI at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The former RCB skipper has scored six half-centuries in the IPL 2023. RCB are placed sixth on the IPL 2023 points table with five defeats and five wins to their name this season. The Bangalore giants have picked up 10 points from 10 games in the IPL 2023.

