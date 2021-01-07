e-paper
cricket

‘What you’ve done in last 5 days is something I’ll remember forever’: Sourav Ganguly thanks friend Joydeep

Sourav Ganguly took to Instagram and said he would never forget what Joydeep has done in the last five days he has been admitted in the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 12:45 IST
Sourav Ganguly with friend Joydeep Mukherjee
Sourav Ganguly with friend Joydeep Mukherjee(Instagram/Sourav Ganguly)
         

The first thing former India captain and current BCCI president did after expressing his gratitude towards the doctors and the medical staff who attended him, was to thank his long-time friend and former Bengal cricketer Joydeep Mukherjee.

Ganguly took to Instagram and said he would never forget what Joydeep has done in the last five days he has been admitted in the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata.

“What u have done for me in the last 5 days is something I will remember for life ..have known U for 40 yrs now ..and it’s gone beyond just family,” Ganguly wrote along with a photograph.

 

“I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon,” Ganguly told reporters.

The treating doctors will now be keeping a “constant vigil” on Ganguly’s health and appropriate measures will be taken from time to time, the hospital said.

On Wednesday, it was informed that Ganguly, who is fit now, will be discharged from the Woodlands Hospital on Thursday. The former India skipper was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he decided to stay one more day in the hospital.

On Tuesday, Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said the former captain will be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged.

The 48-year-old will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Basu explained while informing the reporters about the health of Ganguly.

(With ANI inputs)

