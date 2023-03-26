'Whatever the case, I became Orange Cap holder and Kohli was like...': When Virat's startling remark left Gayle amused

Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers formed one of the deadliest batting trio in T20 history during their times together at Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, scripting umpteen records and century stands. And even though the latter two are no longer part of RCB and the league overall, memories of those seven years of dominance still remain fresh in their minds. Veteran cricketer Chris Gayle recently recalled an unheard tale from RCB involving a rather startling comment from then skipper Kohli which still amuses him.

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an episode of ‘My Time with Virat’ on JioCinema, Gayle highlighted that even though the two shared a great bond there was a certain level of competitiveness in terms of who gets the most runs which he exemplified through by narrating a story bout how Kohli had once reacted when to the former earning the Orange Cap from him during a season.

ALSO READ: 'He never realised his potential in IPL': CSK legend's enormous Ben Stokes claim ahead of IPL 2023

“One thing I remember, just to go back a bit, I remember Virat was the Orange Cap holder one particular season. I was getting runs but he was more of the guy at the time scoring a lot of runs. Then, bam bam, two or three games, whatever the case may be, I became the Orange Cap holder. He was like, ‘man this guy just came in, bang bang bang, and became the Orange Cap holder?’ It was just a funny thing that I’ll always remember," Gayle said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gayle had left RCB in 2017 and was roped in by Punjab Kings in 2018, where he played for three more seasons before opting out of the 2022 season citing, "I felt like I wasn’t treated properly."

Gayle however full of praise for IPL's highest run-getter, hailing his passion and work ethic.

“We had some great memories batting together. Those moments we will always cherish. Those dance moves off the field also, I am sure you can see them on social media, I will cherish those things as well,” remarked Gayle. “Batting with Virat was just fantastic. I like the passion he has for the game. I like his passion and his work ethic, it’s fantastic. You have to give him credit for that and he wants to show it with his performances,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON