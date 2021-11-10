‘What’s the point of Ranji Trophy': Harbhajan slams selectors for not naming 2 batters in India and India A squads

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was not happy that Indian selection committee ignored Sheldon Jackson and Mandeep Singh. India's T20I squad for the home series against New Zealand and India A squad for the South Africa tour was announced on Tuesday but Jackson and Mandeep did not find a place in either of those, something which did not please Harbhajan at all.

Harbhajan pointed out the numbers of Jackson, who returned to Saurashtra this season, in last two Ranji seasons and said he failed to understands what more the right-handed middle-order batter needed to do to be good enough for at least the India A team.

"Ranji season 2018/19 scored 854 and 2019/2020 scored 809 and also Ranji champion that year plus this year current form yet not getting picked even for India A team. can selector tell him what else he need to do to ply for India apart from scoring runs #shame @ShelJackson27," Harbhajan wrote in a tweet.

Ranji season 2018/19 scored 854 and 2019/2020 scored 809 and also Ranji champion that year plus this year current form👇yet not getting picked even for India A team.can 🇮🇳selector tell him what else he need to do to ply for india apart from scoring runs #shame @ShelJackson27 pic.twitter.com/HcwQDwhGsZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 9, 2021

Jackson, who has shared the dressing room with Harbhajan for the Kolkata Knight Riders, has hit a hat-trick of fifties in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq T20 tournament.

Harbhajan did not stop there. He asked the selectors to start watching more domestic matches as they did not name Punjab captain Mandeep Singh in the India A squad. Harbhajan put screenshots of Mandeep Singh's impressing numbers in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. Last year, the Ranji Trophy did not take place because of Covid-19 concerns.

"Another top player not getting his dues @mandeeps12 forget team India not even in India A. Selectors need to see some domestic matches records or else what’s the point having Ranji seasons. Check his stats last domestic season played. Due to corona no cricket in 20/21 #shocking," he wrote in another tweet.

Another top player not getting his dues @mandeeps12 forget team India not even in India A.selectors need to see some domestic matches records or else what’s th point having Ranji seasons.check his stats 👇last domestic season played.due to corona no cricket in 20/21 #shocking pic.twitter.com/UotDWxux11 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 9, 2021

BCCI named Rohit Sharma as India's T20I captain after Virat Kohli stepped down from the shortest format.

KL Rahul was named as vice-captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel have also been named in the squad. Gaikwad and Iyer had good showing in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and hence they were rewarded.

Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami were rested for the T20I series against New Zealand. Pacer Mohammed Siraj also earned a call-up into the T20I side along with Deepak Chahar.

The India A squad will be led by Priyank Panchal, which has the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Porel and Rahul Chahar.

