'What's the point of picking Rohit, Kohli if they won't play?': Ex-IND selector's ruthless rant as team loses 2nd WI ODI

Team India endured a disappointing outing with the bat in the second ODI of the series against West Indies in Barbados, where they eventually suffered a six-wicket loss. While the decision to rest captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the game drew significant flak on social media, it didn't help the team management when they sent batters in an unusual order in the game. While Sanju Samson – the player making a comeback to the ODI team after January – batted at 3, Axar Patel followed him at the fourth spot. Suryakumar Yadav, who usually bats in the aforementioned roles, was sent out to bat at no.6.

Rohit Sharma (L) with Virat Kohli (R) and Kuldeep Yadav (C) during an ODI against Australia in March 2023(ANI)

The change in batting order didn't work for India, as the side was bowled out on 181 despite a 90-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34). The team management, as expected, came under the scanner and former India selector Saba Karim wasn't too pleased with what he saw in the middle.

The former India wicketkeeper, who is an expert on JioCinema for the series, stated that there is confusion over the roles in the Indian team, and that key players resting with few months to go for the ODI World Cup is not an ideal situation.

“The regular players also need time to face these challenges. At no.4, you are hoping that Shreyas Iyer will come, but he will also need time to get going. Who is your back-up there? Is it Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson? Because if they are, you have to design the batting order that way. Batting first was a challenge for us and it was good that we had the chance today, but it would've been ideal if we had the right batting order,” Karim said during a studio segment following a rain break in Barbados.

“Also, why are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not playing? What's the point of taking them with the side if they're not playing? Why not take fresh faces then? Ideally, they should be playing because World Cup is near, you don't have much time left," said Karim further.

India are without the services of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the batting order, both of whom are an integral part of the ODI team. Rahul is expected to take the wicketkeeper's role when he returns; as such, the decision to rest Rohit and Kohli – both of whom are undoubtedly going to be in the main XI come the World Cup – did raise eyebrows.

