'What's the point? They'll pick VVS Laxman only': BCCI's India head coach advertisement lands in hot soup

It's too early to predict anything but try and explain that to social media. Fans have already started guessing the next Indian cricket head coach hours after BCCI opened applications for the same. Current India head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure comes to an after the T20 World Cup. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already confirmed that the former India captain will not be given an automatic extension like he was after last year's ODI World Cup. Not that Dravid is too keen to continue anyway. VVS Laxman, left, with Hardik Pandya(AP)

As things stand now, Team India is more or less certain to get a new head coach and a fresh support staff after the T20 World Cup. Who will that be? is the question on everyone's mind. A few have the answers too.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fans on X believe former India cricketer VVS Laxman is set to replace Dravid as India's next head coach. Laxman's name started trending on X on Tuesday, a day after BCC invited applications for the post.

Here's how X reacted to BCCI's India head coach advertisement

Why Laxman will be the frontrunner if he applies

There is no official word on the ones keen on applying for the post but Laxman can actually have the edge over others if he replies. Besides meeting the basic criteria of "should have played a minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODIs", He has worked as the stand-in head coach of Team India whenever Dravid has taken a break during his tenure. In fact, Laxman was in charge of the young Indian side led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

The fact that Laxman is the current head of the National Cricket Academy is likely to go in his favour simply because of the fact that he is privy to the system and vision of the side. He has worked closely with most of the current Indian cricketers as the head of cricketing affairs at the NCA.

If Laxman applies, which he is reportedly set to do, he will likely face competition from a few overseas applicants. Jay Shah has said BCCI is open to a foreign coach even though the last three coaches were noted former India cricketers.

"The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates," the BCCI said.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik, and Jatin Paranjape will head the selection process and their recommendation will b