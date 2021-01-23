'When Australian players were inside, we were not allowed to use the lift in Sydney': Ashwin tells Sridhar
India created history with a 2-1 series win in Australia on the back of some notable performances from almost every member of the side, the youngsters in particular. Apart from the competitive cricket played by both the sides, there were some incidents away from the cricket field like racial taunts and refusal to stay in strict bio-bubble restrictions that kept making the headlines during India’s tour of Australia.
India off-spinner R Ashwin in his YouTube conversation with fielding coach R Sridhar added another chapter to off the field incidents in Australia by revealing that Indian cricketers were not allowed to enter the lift in Sydney if any member of the Australian squad was already inside it.
"We reached Sydney they locked us with severe restrictions. There was a unique thing that happened in Sydney. It was strange, to be honest. Both India and Australia were in the same bubble. But when Australian players were in the lift, they won’t allow Indian players inside it,” Ashwin said.
The senior off-spinner who was a vital cog in India’s wheel for the first three Tests before being ruled out for the final Test in Brisbane with a back injury, said the Indian team members ‘felt bad’ with the treatment meted out towards them during the third Tes as they and the Australian cricketers were part of the same bubble.
“Seriously guys? We felt so bad at that time. We are in the same bubble. But you get into the lift and you can’t share the space with another person staying in the same bubble. It was too difficult for us to digest. We are all in the same bubble, but you get into the lift and share the lift space!” he added.
Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari – both fighting different injuries - batted for more than five hours in the final day of the Sydney Test to help India achieve an improbable draw and keep the series locked at 1-1.
In the final Test, India beat Australia by three wickets to become the first side to breach the Gabba after 32 years and take the series.
