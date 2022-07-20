'When ball is old it's fine but they have troubled batters': Wasim Jaffer pinpoints India's weak point

Despite a successful outing against England, the top-order was clearly failed to make a mark both in the white-ball and red-ball series. While Rohit Sharma didn't play the rescheduled Test due to Covid-19, Virat Kohli in particular struggled throughout the tour. Rohit's return to action was almost a similar story and the India captain was outplayed twice by Reece Topley in the final two ODIs.

Pinpointing errors the team need to work on, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer noted batters failing against the left-arm pacers as one of the biggest worry. Citing the example of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Trent Boult and Topley, the ex-India Test player feels management should rope in more left-arm pacers to let batters have a go at them during the nets.

"Talking from India's batting perspective, they need to improve how they play left-arm seamers. That has been a concern, including Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Reece Topley probably in the series. That is one box they need to tick, where they are getting some Indian bowlers to bowl them in the nets. That has been a concern, when the ball gets old it's fine but those bowlers have troubled the Indian batters. This is one area I feel Indian batters need to improve going forward."

Topley, who is a left-arm pacer, was the richest among the bowlers in the recently-concluded India-England series. He scalped six wickets in the second ODI, where India failed to chase a moderate 247, and helped England put the visitors in a dangerous position in the third and final ODI at Manchester. He had scalped three wickets in the final ODI, which included the prize wickets of Rohit, Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan.

