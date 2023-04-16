'When I saw him in Dubai I thought ‘This guy has some star quality’: ENG legend likens Venkatesh Iyer to AB de Villiers

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 16, 2023 07:05 PM IST

A legendary England cricketer compared Venkatesh Iyer to AB de Villiers after the KKR star's century in IPL 2023.

Venkatesh Iyer was in hot form against Mumbai Indians in Match 22 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting at no. 3, Iyer slammed 104 runs off 51 balls, packed with six fours and nine sixes. He reached his ton in 49 balls and has since then sent fans and experts into a state of meltdown. This was also Kolkata Knight Riders' first century in the IPL since Brendon McCullum slammed one against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer celebrates his century.(IndianPremierLeague twitter)

Only three players other than Iyer managed to cross the 10-run mark for KKR against MI, and it was more or less a solo show. KKR ended up posting 185/6 in 20 overs.

Speaking on Star Sports, England legend Kevin Pietersen raved over Iyer and praised his stroke-play. The former RCB man also reminded fans about how Iyer caught everyone's attention in IPL 2021's second leg, held in UAE.

"He is a tall guy; he stands on top of the bounce because of his height. I’m very impressed with the way he played off the back-foot too, and he also doesn’t get bogged down by the spinners. He is a 360 kind of player", he said.

"He is not afraid to play all around the ground. It was in Dubai that we first saw him in the IPL where he lit the stage up when he played a couple of pull shots and a couple of drives. I looked at him and thought ‘Okay, this guy has some star quality’ and today, we have seen it", he further added.

After his knock, Iyer is also in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 234 runs in five matches, at an average of 46.80 and 170.80 strike rate. He overtook Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan, who has registered 233 runs in four matches, at an average of 116.50 and 146.54 strike rate. In IPL 2021, Iyer had slammed 370 runs in 10 matches for KKR.

