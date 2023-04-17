'When I saw Mahi Bhai for the first time...': Dhruv Jurel opens up on meeting MS Dhoni after CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match

Considered to be one of the greatest captains in cricket history, MS Dhoni is known to be idolised by young players around the country. The Chennai Super Kings captain is also known for his calm presence and for his advice to players.

Dhruv Jurel interacts with MS Dhoni.

It was once again shown by India captain, as revealed by Rajasthan Royals youngster Dhruv Jurel. CSK met RR in Match 17 of IPL 2023, losing by three runs. Chasing a target of 176 runs, CSK reached 172/6 in 20 overs, with Devon Conway smacking 50 runs off 38 balls, and Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 32 runs off 17 balls. Meanwhile, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets each for RR.

Initially, RR posted 175/8 in 20 overs, with Jos Buttler hammering 52 runs off 36 balls. For CSK's bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh bagged two dismissals.

After the match, 22-year-old Jurel met Dhoni and also received some valuable advice. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Jurel revealed, "I shared the field with my idol, MS Dhoni, for the first time. That day, I thought, 'Nothing’s impossible'."

"When I saw Mahi Bhai for the first time, I stood at a distance and stared at him for 5 minutes. I thought, ‘Bas mehnat karni hai, waha tak pohchna hai.'

"Not only did I share a field with Mahi Bhai, but I also spoke to him! When I asked him how he always stays calm, he said, ‘As a finisher, you only get 1-2 overs to make your mark. Just believe in yourself and start hitting", he further added.

RR are currently on top of the table with eight points in five matches, packed with four wins and a defeat. Meanwhile, CSK are sixth in the standings with four points in four games, including two wins and two defeats.

