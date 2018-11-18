When MS Dhoni drove the team bus after being appointed Test captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most enigmatic characters in Indian cricket. The former captain has always been very grounded as far as his lifestyle is concerned.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has now revealed that back in 2008, when he competed 100 Test matches personally, Dhoni took charge of the wheel and drove the team bus to the hotel. It was the same match when Anil Kumble had announced his retirement from cricket which made Dhoni the captain of the side across all the three formats.

“One of my abiding memories is of MS (Dhoni) driving the team bus to the hotel in Nagpur, during my 100th Test. I couldn’t believe my eyes — the captain of the team driving us back from the ground! It was his first Test in charge after Anil’s (Kumble) retirement, and he didn’t seem to have a care in the world. But he was like that, playful and grounded. MS never lost the joy, the playfulness. I have never met anyone quite like him,” Laxman wrote in his autobiography ‘281 and Beyond.’

Laxman also revealed how Dhono always remained calm and was never flustered even when the team was not doing too well. Recollecting the 2011 series of England when the Indian team struggled, Laxman said that Dhoni’s calm demeanour was astounding.

“MS Dhoni’s calmness and equanimity are legendary. He had seen nothing but success until the tour of England in 2011. We had lost 4–0 in England and had already lost the first three Tests in Australia by the end of that year, and were heading for another whitewash. I was a mess, as were most of the guys, but MS was unbelievably composed. Not once did he lash out, and at no stage did he give the impression that he was frustrated or helpless,” Laxman wrote.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 13:07 IST