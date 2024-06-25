'When Rohit Sharma leaves tomorrow...': Sehwag's colossal verdict as BCCI makes Shubman Gill captain for Zimbabwe tour

Shubman Gill will be leading the Indian team in their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe in a move that has been seen as an indication of what the future holds for the side. The tour consists of five T20Is to be played between July 6 and 14 at the Harare Sports Club. Shubman Gill was part of India's travelling reserves for the American leg of their T20 World Cup campaign.(REUTERS)

None of those who have played thus far in the 2024 T20 World Cup are included in the squad for the tour of Zimbabwe. Gill, along with pacer Avesh Khan, was part of the travelling reserves for the American leg of India's T20 World Cup campaign. While both players returned, Rinku Singh is still present as a travelling reserve and he is expected to play in Zimbabwe. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are part of the T20 World Cup squad, are also in the team for the tour.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has stated that making Gill captain for the tour was the right call as he is the prime candidate to take up the mantle permanently whenever Rohit Sharma steps down. “Shubman Gill is for the long haul. He's a player who plays all three formats," said Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

“He's had a great last year. He was unlucky to miss out on the 2024 T20 World Cup. According to me, it is the right decision to make him the captain. When Rohit Sharma leaves tomorrow, Shubman Gill will be his right replacement for captaincy,” he said.

Maiden call up for Riyan Parag, Nitish Reddy

Riyan Parag has earned his maiden India cap after an impressive season in the IPL 2024. Parag finished third in the Orange Cap standings as only India openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (583) and Virat Kohli (741) scored more runs than the RR batter at the IPL 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also received his first India call-up for the upcoming series. Reddy was awarded the Emerging Player title for the 2024 IPL season. The SRH all-rounder scored 303 runs at an average of 33.67 and a strike rate of 142.92 last season.

Reddy’s teammate at SRH, opener Abhishek Sharma is also set to make his India debut in Zimbabwe. The SRH opener capped off an impressive season with Pat Cummins and Co. in the IPL. Youngster Abhishek accumulated 484 runs in 16 games of the IPL 2024. India’s young squad also features Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Rinku Singh and Tushar Deshpande.