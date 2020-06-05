When Shikhar Dhawan started singing in the middle of a match: Rohit Sharma narrates funny incident

cricket

Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are known to be great pals both on and off the field. The duo’s chemistry is visible to everyone when they bat together, often taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. The same chemistry was visible in a video posted by the BCCI on its Twitter handle.

The video is a snippet from the duo’s interview with fellow India opener Mayank Agarwal, which will release soon. In the video Agarwal, the host, asks Dhawan to sing a song in Punjabi, to which Dhawan replies saying he doesn’t sing well and it is India skipper Virat Kohli who does a better job at singing Punjabi songs.

Dhawan though went on to sing few lines of a song, which he often sings in front of Rohit Sharma, after which all three of them shared a good laugh. Immediately after Dhawan stopped singing, Rohit Sharma was reminded of a funny incident that took place on India’s tour of Bangladesh in 2015.

“We were playing in Bangladesh in 2015 as I was standing in the first slip and Shikhar Dhawan was in the third slip. Suddenly he started singing very loudly. The bowler was already in his run up and the batsman, Tamim Iqbal, was left amazed. He didn’t understand where the noise was coming from.

“It might not sound as funny right now but when it happened on the field we couldn’t control our laughter, it was really funny,” Rohit said.

Dhawan went on to say that his sense of humour is very spontaneous.

BCCI in the tweet mentioned that the full episode with the two batsmen will be out on its website soon.

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma made an impression together for the first time during India’s victorious 2013 ICC Champions Trophy campaign. The duo have since broken many records while opening the batting for India in limited overs cricket.