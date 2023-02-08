'When we go there, we don't…': Sachin Tendulkar after Australia accuse India of 'doctoring' Nagpur pitch

After starting the year on the right note, Team India will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on Australia in the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have won the previous three editions and will hope for a similar show this time around as a positive result will also see Rohit Sharma and Co. consolidate the final berth at the World Test Championship, which will be played in Oval later this year.

Australia, on the other hand, will hope for a change in fortune having last won a Test series back in 2004. Pat Cummins' Australia have been a powerhouse in the longer format and sit at the top position in both the rankings and Test Championship table. However, ahead of the series opener, which will be played in Nagpur on Thursday, Australia have made some serious allegations regarding the pitch, accusing the hosts of 'doctoring' it to produce rank turners.

India Predicted XI vs Australia 1st Test: How can IND fit Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul in BGT opener

The claim has been heavily criticised by the Indian cricket fraternity, with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and former India coach Ravi Shastri hitting back on the tourists. Rohit Sharma too has shared his views on the subject and asked the focus to remain on cricket rather than the pitch.

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar too weighed in on the topic during an interaction with PTI, and stated that international players should be ready for any challenge, before adding that India don't expect turning tracks in Australia.

"When you become an international cricketer, you are supposed to play on any kind of surface in the world. Those are challenges of travelling. When we go to Australia, we don't expect turners there. We know nature of the surface is going to be a little bouncy and more pace in it and upfront movement of seam. So is the case with Australian team, when they are in India. They know that there will be turn and nature of the surface will be slowish," said Tendulkar.

The former India batter added that Australia have prepared well for the series and wouldn't pay much heed to outside noise. "They (Australia) are prepared for that, they have practised with SG balls. Every team prepares to the best of their abilities and it is what happens around them amplify but the team is always in a different space compared to what outsiders are thinking. I feel Aussies are prepared to play and face the challenges," he added.

