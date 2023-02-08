'Speaking about doctored pitch...': Rohit Sharma shuts down ex-Australia players, media over Nagpur wicket for 1st Test

The mind games and war of words are well and truly on. There were talks around the Indian pitches from the Australian media and a few of their former cricketers before the Pat Cummins-led side arrived in India for the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy but things were more or less quiet at the hosts' end. Things took a dramatic turn on Tuesday after photos of the Nagpur pitch went viral on social media. The curator's selective treatment of watering and rolling different parts of the pitch with different intensities drew sharp criticism from former Australia cricketers like Jason Gillespie and Simon O’Donnell, who demanded ICC intervention.

The Indian experts joined the debate led by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar who ask the visitors not to ‘crib’ about the pitches even before the series has begun.

Now, India captain Rohit Sharma has also had his say on the ‘doctored pitches’ accusation from the Australian media. In the pre-match press conference, the India captain and opener urged the fans and media to focus on cricket rather than worrying too much about the nature of the pitch.

"Speaking about doctored pitches, I just feel like, focus on the cricket that is going to be played in the next five days and not worry too much about the pitch. The last series that we played here, a lot was said about the pitches. After all, the 22 guys out there are all quality players. So don't worry about what the pitches are going to be like, how much will it turn, how much will it seam. Just come out and play good cricket, win the game as simple as that," Rohit said on Wednesday.

India captain suggested that the Indian camp are expecting spinning conditions, and the skipper of both teams could try different things and change bowlers accordingly.

"It is important to have a plan and figure out a way. Everyone has a different method. Some like to sweep, some reverse, some hitting over the bowler's head. You need to rotate the strike and sometimes you need to counterattack. The captains would obviously try different things and change fields and bowlers. So you need to plan and play accordingly," Rohit added.

When asked about the selection headaches India face before the start of the first Test, Rohit said it is a tough choice to pick an XI but they will adopt the horses for courses model.

"It is tough. The guys are in good form, pushing for a spot and doing really well, and it is tough to leave some out."

Rohit said that it is a good sign that players are performing well and all options are open as different pitches need different skill sets.

"But it is a good sign overall that all the guys are performing well and in with a chance for selection. But we will see the conditions and pick teams accordingly. Different pitches would need different skillset. The message is clear, we would take horses for courses and all options are open," said the India captain.

