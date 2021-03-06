'Why do we give this much importance to foreign players': Gavaskar slams critics of Indian pitches
- Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar urged not to give much importance to the views of foreign players and there is no need to discuss what they are saying about Indian pitches.
Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
"The discussion should have been around bowling and batting. The batsmen got bowled or were given LBW; how can we call it a bad pitch.? Why do we give this much importance to foreign players? Why should we discuss what they are saying?” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
READ | 'A batsman who seems extremely insecure': Sanjay Manjrekar not happy with India batsman's performance
The Ahmedabad pitch for the second Test match was slammed by former England cricketers like Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook after India beat England in two days with neither side being able to score in access of 150.
Gavaskar, however, said none of the current England players had any problems with the pitches so there was no need to give importance to what others say.
“When we will not give them importance, they will learn the lesson. Till the time they know that they will get importance and publicity, they will keep doing it. England team did not complain. Joe Root did not complain,” Gavaskar said.
Further explaining his points, The legendary cricketer said former India cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag never talk about pitches when India get bowled out for 36.
"When India get all out on 36 runs, are the comments of Kapil Dev, (Sachin) Tendulkar, (Sourav) Ganguly or (Virender) Sehwag given importance by that country's media or TV channel? Not at all. Then why are we giving importance to them,” Gavaskar said.
Interestingly, there was no criticism of the pitch this time around from former England cricketers despite their side getting bowled out for another low score in the fourth Test at the same venue.
Meanwhile, India have taken an 89-run lead at stumps on Day 2 with three wickets still in hand in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia's Finch relishing fans return for T20 decider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 43 runs to level T20 series
- Defending a moderate total of 160-6, Wanindudu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Danushka Gunathilaka took eight wickets, bowling out the West Indies for 117 in 18.4 overs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why do we give importance to foreign players: Gavaskar slams pitch critics
- Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
110 runs in 10.1 overs: Sehwag, Sachin turn back the clock in Road Safety Series
- Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A batsman who seems extremely insecure': Manjrekar not happy with India batter
- Manjrekar’s comments came after India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was out for another low score on Day 2 of the India-England fourth Test in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pant is in the side to do what he does, can take games away from opposition'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheteshwar Pujara in a left-arm spin after Jack Leach gets him again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England greats in awe of Pant, Twitter flooded with congratulatory posts
- The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell took to Twitter to admire Rishabh Pant’s century against England on Day 2 of the 4th Test on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SL's Dasun Shanaka cleared to travel to Windies, will join during ODI series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant, pauses and then purrs for a glorious century
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowds allowed for double-header in New Zealand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant reveals thought behind playing reverse sweep against Anderson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humbling if fans put me in same bracket as Mr Bachchan and Kishore: Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He will be an all-time great in all formats': Ganguly's prediction for Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th Test Day 2: Action in images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox