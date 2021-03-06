'Why do we give this much importance to foreign players': Gavaskar slams critics of Indian pitches

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar urged not to give much importance to the views of foreign players and there is no need to discuss what they are saying about Indian pitches.

Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

"The discussion should have been around bowling and batting. The batsmen got bowled or were given LBW; how can we call it a bad pitch.? Why do we give this much importance to foreign players? Why should we discuss what they are saying?” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

The Ahmedabad pitch for the second Test match was slammed by former England cricketers like Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook after India beat England in two days with neither side being able to score in access of 150.

Gavaskar, however, said none of the current England players had any problems with the pitches so there was no need to give importance to what others say.

“When we will not give them importance, they will learn the lesson. Till the time they know that they will get importance and publicity, they will keep doing it. England team did not complain. Joe Root did not complain,” Gavaskar said.





Further explaining his points, The legendary cricketer said former India cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag never talk about pitches when India get bowled out for 36.

"When India get all out on 36 runs, are the comments of Kapil Dev, (Sachin) Tendulkar, (Sourav) Ganguly or (Virender) Sehwag given importance by that country's media or TV channel? Not at all. Then why are we giving importance to them,” Gavaskar said.

Interestingly, there was no criticism of the pitch this time around from former England cricketers despite their side getting bowled out for another low score in the fourth Test at the same venue.

Meanwhile, India have taken an 89-run lead at stumps on Day 2 with three wickets still in hand in Ahmedabad.