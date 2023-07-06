Home / Cricket / When will India play against Sri Lanka and Netherlands, the two teams that qualified for ICC World Cup 2023?

When will India play against Sri Lanka and Netherlands, the two teams that qualified for ICC World Cup 2023?

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 06, 2023 08:41 PM IST

On Thursday, Netherlands became the second team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, having defeated Scotland in the Super Six match.

On Thursday, Netherlands became the second and final team to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India in October-November. Sri Lanka had already qualified for the tournament last week, and Netherlands defeated Scotland in a virtual semi-final by four wickets to seal the remaining berth. With all the teams in the World Cup now confirmed, the tournament is set for a blockbuster opener on October 5 when previous edition's finalists, England and New Zealand meet in Ahmedabad.

Team India players during the ODI series against Australia in March 2023(BCCI)
Team India players during the ODI series against Australia in March 2023(BCCI)

India's matches against teams qualified through the World Cup qualifiers are scheduled on November 2 and 11, with the latter being their last match in the group stage. Following the confirmation of both teams, we now know who and when India will be playing across the two dates.

Also read: 'Will create lots of problems': Ex-Pakistan star drops humongous 'Rohit, Kohli' bombshell over India's T20I squad vs WI

India's match against Sri Lanka takes place on November 2 at the Wankhede Stadium, which will be a rematch of the iconic 2011 World Cup final, which, interestingly, also took place at the same venue.

Netherlands, meanwhile, meet India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 11.

Take a look at India's full schedule for the 2023 World Cup, with the updated qualifying teams:

India vs Australia, Oct 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, Oct 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, Oct 19, Pune

India vs New Zealand, Oct 22, Dharamsala

India vs England, Oct 29, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka, Nov 2, Mumbai

India vs South Africa, Nov 5, Kolkata

India vs Netherlands, Nov 11, Bengaluru

Team India will be eyeing a first ICC title since 2013, when the side had lifted the Champions Trophy under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since winning the World Cup in 2011, India endured semi-final defeats in both, the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament.

This year, India will be playing in the World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma; this will be the opener's first ODI WC as captain.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out