'When you're unplayable, you're bound to have success': Razzaq talks about his delivery that troubled Sachin Tendulkar

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq discussed his strength and why he was able to trouble Sachin Tendulkar during his career.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar of India is bowled by Abdul Razzaq of Pakistan for 93 in an ODI in Hobart. (Getty Images)

When it comes to discussing bowlers, who have dismissed Sachin Tendulkar most times in international cricket, the legendary James Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee come to mind. However, another quick Tendulkar faced problems against was former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, who dismissed the former India batsman six times in ODIs. In fact, Tendulkar himself acknowledged Razzaq as one of the toughest he had faced in his career.

Going by pattern, Razzaq had a vicious in-swing delivery that got the better of Tendulkar most times. Weighing in on the same, the former Pakistan all-rounder discussed his strength and why he was able to trouble the best batsman of his time.

"Naturally, when you have that kind of delivery with yourself in international cricket, or you're unplayable, you're bound to have success. Otherwise, the normal bowlers have no swing, they can't execute yorkers and can't create any hype," Razzaq said on Geo News when asked about his success against Tendulkar.

"In the beginning, I used to bowl effective in-swing and reverse swing the ball nicely as well. You can't call it a weakness. You can call it a nice ball. It's possible that he (Tendulkar) had something else going on in his mind, perhaps he was expecting out-swingers."

From a fast bowler, Razzaq transformed himself over the years as a useful lower-order batsman and he started being compared to the great Lance Klusener for his striking similarity in style with the former South Africa all-rounder. Razzaq could hit them clean and big. As a matter of fact, he once hit McGrath for five fours in an over during an ODI of the CB Series 2000.

Asked whether he loved bowling over batting or vice-versa, the former all-rounder said he reveled operating in both roles as long as the situation was demanding. "I used to be such an observer that I loved leading in situations. I used to love batting or bowling in tough situations," he added.

