'Rishabh tried to play shots and change the momentum': Tendulkar says Indian batsmen needed to 'hang in' on final day

Former captain Sachin Tendulkar rued India's lack of partnerships on Day 6 of the World Test Championship, saying India needed at least one big stand first up if they wished to escape with a draw or put New Zealand under pressure. India resumed the final day on 64/2, but lost early wickets in the form of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, which opened the floodgates and the team was bundled out for 170. New Zealand were set 139 to win, a target which was achieved easily in the end.

"I'd mentioned that the first 10 overs on the last day would be critical. If we can last till drinks, then we had the firepower to accelerate. How Rishabh came and played some shots, and the rest too when they realised the game is a bit safer now. New Zealand couldn't chase, they'd have to defend, that's a change in mindset. But for that we needed a partnership upfront for that," Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | What is Team India's 'hot favourite dish' and how is it prepared? BCCI shares clip: Watch video

Tendulkar feels that even after losing three early wickets, with Ajinkya Rahane also dismissed cheaply, India batsman could have stayed at the wicket instead of playing shots – case in point being Rishabh Pant – who top scored with 41 in his usual fashion, but perished trying one shot too many – hoicking Trent Boult and getting out caught. A bit of steady batting there, and Tendulkar feels India could have saved themselves the match.

Also Read | 'He has not won any ICC title nor IPL': Former Pakistan skipper doubts Virat Kohli's credentials as captain

"Not losing a wicket in the first 10-12 overs was very important but that's where New Zealand were successful in getting Kohli and Pujara out. They got out in quick succession and Rahane too got out which kept the pressure on India. And the batters had to hang in there," Tendulkar added.

"Rishabh tried to play shots and change the momentum so that if some runs could be scored, we could have given them a chance to bat, our bowlers a little more overs. But India lost wickets and the game was decided in the first 10-15 overs. If we'd had a partnership there, we could have been putting pressure on them."