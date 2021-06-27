What is Team India's 'hot favourite dish' and how is it prepared? BCCI shares clip: Watch video

The Indian cricket team is having a ball of a time quarantining in Mumbai ahead of their departure for Sri Lanka, where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is. If the happy faces of the new arrivals in the team being all smiles or the PlayStation war between Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar wasn't enough evidence, the BCCI on Sunday shared a clip of Team India's hot favourite dish.

Apparently, the dish, known as the 'Mock Duck' is a favourite of quite a few players including Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and skipper Dhawan himself. "Yummy Video Alert. The Sunday Food Fix! Presenting Mock Duck - the veggie delight that's the current hot favourite of #TeamIndia. #SLvIND," the BCCI tweeted.

Yummy Video Alert 😋



The Sunday Food Fix! 🍲



— BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2021

The two-and-a-half-minute clip highlights the entire process of how the recipe is made. Contrary to the name, the dish is actually a vegetarian option with high protein content, said chef Rakesh Kamble of the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. "This is Sanju Samson's hot favourite. I asked Shikhar Dhawan to try it, and he loved it. The Pandya brothers usually order it once or twice at least in 3-4 days," he said.

Dhawan will lead a team of young faces which will depart to Sri Lanka on June 28, Monday. This will be the left-handed batsman's first official assignment as India captain with the first two choices Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being in England. The tour of Sri Lanka promises to be a great opportunity for youngsters to make a mark.

The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chetan Sakariya, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nitish Rana, while players like Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson are making their returns. The first three ODIs take place on July 13, 16 and 18, followed by the T20Is on July 21, 23 and 25. NCA chief Rahul Dravid is all set to lead the team as coach, in the presence of Paras Mhambrey and more.