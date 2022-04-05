'Whenever he does well, I feel like my own son has performed': Ex-BCCI selector Prasad proud of India star's IPL return

The IPL 2022 has barely completed a week and certain performers have made heads turn. The likes of Ayush Badoni and Avesh Khan have sizzled inside the first 10 days, whereas captains Faf du Plessis, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have impressed in patches. While the IPL has always been a breeding ground for the next generation of Indian cricketers, it has also served as a platform for India's established cricketers to get their mojo back. Hence, for all the star India cricketers who are captaining their respective franchises, this is a great opportunity to take the next big step forward ahead of the T20 World Cup this year and the 50-over World Cup in 2023. (Also Read: IPL 2022 - Five young and promising Indian talents who have made heads turn)

Mayank Agarwal, Pant, Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and others have a point to prove but none more than Hardik Pandya. The axed star India all-rounder, who was released from the international squad after the debacle of the T20 World Cup took time off and worked on his bowling at the NCA, the results of which have been overwhelming. Not only has Hardik returned to bowling, his batting has seen sparks of confidence as well. The man responsible for Hardik's selection into the Indian team back in 2016, former BCCI chairman of selectors MSK Prasad says he couldn't be more proud of the way the star all-rounder has made his return to top flight cricket.

“Whenever he does well, I feel proud and I feel like my own son has performed or done anything like that. It was very difficult to find a great all-rounder post the legendary Kapil Dev but someone who has got skills. The beauty about this boy is that his basics are very strong. His bowling basics, batting basics, fielding basics – everything is very strong. All that he needs to understand is to keep that part between his ears in a good stead and I am sure he will grow into a wonderful allrounder,” Prasad told cricket historian and broadcaster Boria Majumdar in his YouTube show.

Hardik has had a great start to his IPL captaincy stint with Gujarat Titans having led the franchise to wins against both Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, and even though it's early days of the tournament, Prasad is impressed with Hardik's captaincy so far.

"Now that he is not the same chubby-bubbly sort of a Hardik. Now he's married, settled down and got an added responsibility with Gujarat Titans. I'm sure it is definitely going to help him, Titans and Indian cricket. The way he led the other day – because I was there on the ground – he was very cool, calm and the manner in which he rotated the bowlers and placed fielders, everything was spot on. Even when the wickets were taken, he maintained his composure and I like that attitude," the former selector added.

