'Where are your dance moves now?': Shubman Gill reveals interesting banter with Pat Cummins during Australia Tests

India's historic Test series win in Australia was a huge turning point in the career of young Shubman Gill. Making his Test debut, Gill scored a terrific 259 runs from three Tests at an average of 51.80, including two half-centuries. Ever since his debut in the second Test at the MCG, the youngster looked like a million bucks. He had scores of 45, 35 and 50 but perhaps the best knock of his career came at the fourth Test in Brisbane, where his 91 turned the match on its head and helped India secure a famous win at the Gabba.

Gill revealed that throughout the series, he and Australia speedster Pat Cummins would engage in some interesting banters. Gill and Cummins play for the same IPL franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders, where the two get along well, but even the best of relations turn competitive when it comes to representing the national team and that is exactly what happened between the two.

"So, I and Patty were there in KKR. We were teammates there and had a pretty good bond. I remember he gave an interview to the KKR management saying that ‘we’ll have the chin music going on’ or something like that. And then when I was batting, he was continuously trying to bounce me and I was leaving them," Gill told The Grade Cricketer Podcast in a conversation.

"After the match, there was a press conference where I said ‘if they have their chin music, we know the moves to dance to that’. So the banter was going on and he would go ‘where are your dance moves now?"

Gill and Cummins became teammates not too long after as the IPL returned for its 14th edition in India. Cummins and Gill were part of KKR's shoddy 2021 campaign, which saw them slip to seventh on the points-table with only four points, having win just two games out of seven. In seven matches, Gill tallied 132 runs, while Cummins picked up nine wickets along with playing a brilliant knock of 66 not out against Chennai Super Kings.