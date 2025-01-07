'Where's Shubman Gill's career now? India's next vice-captain should make XI on merit': BCCI gets stern message

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Jasprit Bumrah should be the next Test captain, as Rohit Sharma's performances have left a lot to be desired. India recently lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3 against Australia. All the talks are regarding Rohit and Virat Kohli's position in the team after their underwhelming performance. Sanjay Manjrekar spoke about Shubman Gill and how he underwhelmed in the series against Australia. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / (AFP)

After Rohit Sharma missed the series opener, Bumrah led the side in the first Test in Perth. The ace speedster also captained India in the series decider in Sydney after Rohit "stood down" from the playing XI due to his poor form.

There is much concern regarding whether Bumrah should be made the next Test captain. The pacer, who was named Player of the Series, missed most of the action in Sydney after suffering back spasms. Several fans and pundits believe Bumrah cannot possibly play every Test for India, so becoming captain would be difficult.

When Bumrah went down in the Sydney Test, Virat Kohli captained Team India. Manjrekar, however, believes that a vice-captain should walk into the side on merit and solid performances.

When asked who should be the vice-captain, Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo, "I have no idea. But I know who shouldn't be, and I won't say it. There are some obvious guys you wouldn't want. The first thing you want that vice-captain should walk into the team on the basis of his own performances. For the moment, you are focusing on the England series, and you are expecting Bumrah to be fit, and he becomes your captain."

Manjrekar also pointed out that there was chatter about Shubman Gill being a captaincy option. He was then quick to say that Gill's career has tapered off and that he needs to produce performances.

"There was some talk about Shubman Gill being there in Australia as the vice-captain, and look what happened. Bumrah, thankfully, was made the captain, with Rohit Sharma missing the first Test. Look where's Gill's career is right now. The first thing you should make the team on merit," said Manjrekar.

'Bumrah should be the next Test captain'

Manjrekar also said it is a "no-brainer" that Bumrah should be the next Test captain. He then said that Rohit Sharma is not in form right now, and it's hard to imagine him as the leader of the Test side going forward.

"It's a no-brainer for me. The next Test series is going to be in England. So more of the same. Jasprit Bumrah has to be your next Test captain. I don't think Rohit Sharma has done enough as a batter, and considering we lost to New Zealand at home and here, plus he opted out of the playing XI because he didn't feel he fitted in because of his form. So what's going to get him to think differently that 'I'm in form right now and I'm opting in'," Manjrekar said.

"There are too many uncertainties around him, and Bumrah is at the top of his name, and there is nothing out there that we saw where he doesn't seem to have captaincy material. A no-brainer for me. He has to be Test captain when he is unfit or missing anything, then we will think about who's going to be the right one," he added.

Manjrekar also believes Bumrah is the ideal candidate to lead India in SENA countries. He also said that the speedster who took 32 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy needs to pick and choose and be available for the marquee series and events.

"For example, there is so much international cricket happening, you have to pick up series that matters. Bumrah is your captain. He doesn't have to captain 50-over cricket because of Rohit Sharma. Just talk Test cricket right now, pick out those marquee series and you will know which is the important one. When you go to Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa, Bumrah is your captain," Manjrekar said.