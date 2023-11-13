The round-robin stage of the 2023 World Cup ended on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru with hosts India beating Netherlands by 160 runs to end their league phase on an unbeaten note. And this implies, the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy have their eight participants. Earlier last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) threw a curve ball in revealing that the top eight teams at the end of the preliminary round of the World Cup tournament in India will make the qualification cut for the Champions Trophy, slated to be held in Pakistan in 2025. Which 8 teams have qualified for Champions Trophy 2025 after end of 2023 World Cup league stage

India were among the first teams to have secured their berth in Champions Trophy, as the event is all set to make a return after seven years, by virtue of making the semifinals a week back. They were joined by second-placed South Africa, Australia, who finished third, and New Zealand, who grabbed the final semifinal berth of World Cup 2023.

Pakistan, who finished fifth, had qualified already by virtue of being the host nation while sixth-placed Afghanistan are all set to make their debut appearance in Champions Trophy after their best-ever World Cup show.

World Cup 2023 points table at the end of the league stage

At one point in the tournament, England stood on the verge of missing out on the qualification cut after languishing to the bottom of the table in what was a forgettable World Cup show for the defending champions. However, with back-to-back wins in their final two matches, England managed to finish seventh in the league stage, thus escaping the horror. Bangladesh, meanwhile, became the final team to qualify for the Champions Trophy after finishing eighth.

Which 2 teams failed to qualify for Champions Trophy 2025 after end of 2023 World Cup league stage?

2002 winners Sri Lanka failed to make the cut after losing seven of their nine World Cup matches to finish ninth. The other team which failed to qualify is Netherlands, who finished bottom of the table, despite securing shocking wins over South Africa and Bangladesh.

ICC's rule also implies that Full-Member nations like West Indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland will miss out on the Champions Trophy event as well after they failed to merely qualify for the World Cup in India.

