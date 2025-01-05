'Who are we? We don't know anything': Gavaskar's fiery 'we are nobody' tirade after India go down against Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia has become one of the most ferociously fought contests in international cricket, which is why India’s ultimately limp and listless performances in a 3-1 loss sealed at the Sydney Cricket Ground has led to immediate criticism. For a team which has established high standards for itself, the loss has created frustration amongst many stakeholders. Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with India's performance at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(AFP)

One such is the man after who the famous rolling trophy is named, with Sunil Gavaskar continuing his outspoken nature while on broadcast duties during this year’s series with another explosive and annoyed retort towards the Indian cricket team.

While reflecting on the Indian team’s performances in the series for Star Sports, Gavaskar didn’t bite back his words, saying "Who are we? We don't know anything about cricket. We just speak just for the television and get money for it, don't listen to us, we are nobody. Listen from one ear, out from another. Let it go over your head. Even what I have said just now, forget about it, let it go over your head.”

Gavaskar doesn't hide his anger

Gavaskar’s tirade comes on the back of him, criticising the Indian team for repeating mistakes despite many pundits and former players pointing out the errors made by the Indian think tank time and again. However, it is unclear if Gavaskar is taking issue with a particular individual or any particular instant with this kind of response, with the question being asked of him benign regarding India’s planning in the series.

This is not the first time that Gavaskar has clearly been angered by something on this tour, with the most notable occasion having come around during his outburst in response to Rishabh Pant’s dismissal at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he tried to play an elaborate shot and could only find the edge of his bat.

In all, it was an extremely disappointing series with bat in hand for the Indian team, especially for the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India were only able to cross the 300 run mark in two innings out of nine complete attempts, and were heavily dependent on the miraculous performances of Jasprit Bumrah to keep them competitive late on during the tour.

Attention for the Indian team will now turn towards the ICC Champions Trophy.