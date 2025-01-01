Who could be the eager 'interim Indian captain' saying 'juniors aren't ready'? All hints point towards a familiar face

In the wake of India’s poor run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it seems cracks have appeared within the Indian dressing room. Reports have surfaced that a senior member is positioning himself as a possible interim captain, should Rohit Sharma leave the role or be sidelined from the side. India's Rohit Sharma talks to his teammates before play on day five of the fourth Test against Australia(AFP)

It was reported by the Indian Express that the senior member has portrayed himself as the ‘Mr Fix-It’ to the Test team's crisis, and doesn't have significant faith in the younger players taking over the captaincy mantle just yet. In the midst of this growing unrest and uncertainty over India's leadership, one name seems to naturally rise to the surface: Virat Kohli.

Kohli, the former Indian captain, has long been one of the most powerful figures in Indian cricket. His leadership, particularly in the longest format, has been undeniably effective over the years, making him one of India’s greatest Test captains. His pedigree as a player, coupled with his unflinching confidence and influence within the dressing room, naturally leads one to consider him as a key contender to take over the reins once again, at least on an interim basis.

Rohit Sharma’s form and captaincy have come under intense scrutiny during this series. His run of low scores, with dismal returns of 3, 6, 10, 3, and 9 in his five innings Down Under, has raised questions about his place in the team, with former players and experts calling for a change. Despite this, Rohit insisted in the press conference after the Melbourne defeat that he is positive of a strong return.

Hence, the report that a senior player is positioning himself as a possible interim captain is not entirely surprising. The team, facing a challenging task of avoiding a series defeat Down Under, is in need of a leader who can provide stability.

Rohit’s leadership has not been the rock it promised to be in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far. While he wasn't part of the winning setup in the first Test at Perth, his decision-making since joining the side has been underwhelming, most notably his role as a middle-order batter.

His choice to shift to No. 6 in the lineup, which he made after returning from the first Test, yielded no positive results, with his struggles continuing in both Adelaide and Brisbane. His return to the opening slot didn't yield results either, with the Indian captain failing to score in double digits across both innings. Moreover, Rohit's captaincy has also faced on-air criticism from former cricketers, who have described it as more 'reactive' than 'proactive'.

Enter Virat Kohli. While speculation about the team’s leadership might seem like a behind-the-scenes whisper, Kohli’s position in this debate is far from subtle. He remains an influential figure in the squad, and his significance is evident in his involvement with tactical decisions on the field. During this series, he has often been seen assisting with key leadership decisions, which have, on multiple occasions, handed India success.

What sets Kohli apart from the likes of KL Rahul or Jasprit Bumrah is his aggressive, no-holds-barred approach to leadership. Kohli does not shy away from speaking his mind or confronting difficult situations head-on. Players like Rahul and Bumrah are undoubtedly tactically astute, but it is uncertain whether they possess the assertiveness required to steady the ship in turbulent times as leaders.

Bumrah's status as vice-captain, while crucial, may not automatically translate to a leadership role as the fast bowler is dealing with significant workload concerns, having been one of India’s most overused bowlers during the series. His fitness and workload management may likely be prioritised over any captaincy aspirations.

The Kohli Factor

Kohli’s history as a leader is compelling. Under his captaincy, India reached new heights, including a historic maiden Test series win in Australia in 2018/19. His leadership style was built on aggression, confidence, and a clear tactical mind.

While his tenure as captain ended amid tensions with the BCCI under Sourav Ganguly, no one can question Kohli’s captaincy in Test cricket.

But Kohli’s leadership alone may not be enough to sway opinions, especially given his current batting form. His struggles against deliveries outside the off-stump, which have been prevalent throughout this series, have made him a target for Australian bowlers.

Kohli’s inconsistency with the bat, particularly in Test cricket over the past few years, means he is no longer the indomitable figure he once was. However, his fighting spirit and ability to respond to adversity cannot be underestimated. In Melbourne, Kohli showed he could resist the temptation for attempting the shots through the off-side which earned him tremendous success throughout his career. For 85 deliveries, Kohli continued to leave the deliveries outside the off-stump before an unfortunate mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed to cause a concentration lapse, leading to Kohli nicking one for wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

It’s worth noting that there are faint murmurs of Kohli returning to the captaincy of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. With Faf du Plessis no longer part of the side, Kohli, the longest-serving member of RCB, could once again take charge of the franchise.

More importantly, his return as Indian captain might offer a smoother transition, given the similarities in the leadership scenario he faced when MS Dhoni surprised everyone by stepping down from Test cricket back in 2014. Kohli took over at a transitional stage in Indian cricket’s history, and if given the chance, he might help lead India through this difficult phase as well.

The question remains: Is Virat Kohli ready for another stint as India’s captain? Given the current state of Indian cricket and the reported internal tensions over Rohit Sharma’s leadership, it’s not entirely impossible. Kohli has the experience, the temperament, and the tactical mind to lead India once more, even if his recent form has not been ideal. He knows the team inside out and can provide the aggressive leadership that the squad currently needs.