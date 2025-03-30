Who is Aniket Verma? SRH youngster single-handedly prevents team's batting collapse with fearless onslaught vs DC

Aniket Verma is quickly emerging as one of the big revelations of IPL 2025, showcasing his fearless batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 23-year-old right-hander delivered yet another electrifying knock, smashing Delhi Capitals' bowlers all over the park on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Walking in at a tough situation with SRH reeling at 25/3 in the third over, Verma initially treaded cautiously but soon unleashed his firepower, capitalizing on a dropped chance by Abhishek Porel in the sixth over. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad(AFP)

From that point on, he dictated terms despite wickets falling regularly at the other end. His explosive 74 off 41 balls, laced with four boundaries and six maximums, provided SRH with a much-needed boost before he holed out to Jake Fraser-McGurk off Kuldeep Yadav as the eighth wicket.

This innings came hot on the heels of his stunning 36 off 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in SRH’s previous outing, where he announced his arrival in grand fashion. His clean ball-striking and ability to take on premier bowlers have already earned him the tag of SRH’s latest find. His ability to read the game and accelerate when needed has impressed both fans and cricketing experts alike.

Thanks to Aniket's knock, SRH ended at a competitive total of 163 in 18.4 overs against the Capitals.

Who is Aniket Verma?

Hailing from Jhansi, Verma’s journey to the IPL has been nothing short of inspiring. Losing his mother at the young age of just three, he was raised by his uncle, Amit Verma, who nurtured his passion for cricket. Verma honed his skills at the Railway Youth Cricket Club before refining his technique further at Ankur Academy with Jyotiprakash Tyagi.

Currently training at Faith Cricket Club, Verma caught the attention of scouts through his consistent performances in domestic cricket. His breakout moment came in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League, where he finished as the leading run-scorer, amassing 273 runs in six matches for the Bhopal Leopards.

Verma’s selection for SRH didn’t happen by chance; it was a result of his standout performance in the team’s pre-season trials. Tasked with high-pressure simulations, he smashed 72 runs in a six-over powerplay drill and followed it up with an unbeaten 64 in an eight-over chase, forcing the SRH management to take notice.

His impressive showing earned him an IPL contract worth ₹30 lakh, and he is now repaying the franchise’s faith in style.

With two impactful knocks in as many matches, Aniket Verma is rapidly carving out a place for himself in IPL 2025.