Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Aniket Verma? SRH youngster single-handedly prevents team's batting collapse with fearless onslaught vs DC

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 30, 2025 05:45 PM IST

Aniket Verma produced another brilliant knock for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 74 off just 41 deliveries against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Aniket Verma is quickly emerging as one of the big revelations of IPL 2025, showcasing his fearless batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 23-year-old right-hander delivered yet another electrifying knock, smashing Delhi Capitals' bowlers all over the park on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Walking in at a tough situation with SRH reeling at 25/3 in the third over, Verma initially treaded cautiously but soon unleashed his firepower, capitalizing on a dropped chance by Abhishek Porel in the sixth over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad(AFP)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad(AFP)

From that point on, he dictated terms despite wickets falling regularly at the other end. His explosive 74 off 41 balls, laced with four boundaries and six maximums, provided SRH with a much-needed boost before he holed out to Jake Fraser-McGurk off Kuldeep Yadav as the eighth wicket.

This innings came hot on the heels of his stunning 36 off 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in SRH’s previous outing, where he announced his arrival in grand fashion. His clean ball-striking and ability to take on premier bowlers have already earned him the tag of SRH’s latest find. His ability to read the game and accelerate when needed has impressed both fans and cricketing experts alike.

Thanks to Aniket's knock, SRH ended at a competitive total of 163 in 18.4 overs against the Capitals.

Who is Aniket Verma?

Hailing from Jhansi, Verma’s journey to the IPL has been nothing short of inspiring. Losing his mother at the young age of just three, he was raised by his uncle, Amit Verma, who nurtured his passion for cricket. Verma honed his skills at the Railway Youth Cricket Club before refining his technique further at Ankur Academy with Jyotiprakash Tyagi.

Currently training at Faith Cricket Club, Verma caught the attention of scouts through his consistent performances in domestic cricket. His breakout moment came in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League, where he finished as the leading run-scorer, amassing 273 runs in six matches for the Bhopal Leopards.

Verma’s selection for SRH didn’t happen by chance; it was a result of his standout performance in the team’s pre-season trials. Tasked with high-pressure simulations, he smashed 72 runs in a six-over powerplay drill and followed it up with an unbeaten 64 in an eight-over chase, forcing the SRH management to take notice.

His impressive showing earned him an IPL contract worth 30 lakh, and he is now repaying the franchise’s faith in style.

With two impactful knocks in as many matches, Aniket Verma is rapidly carving out a place for himself in IPL 2025.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs SRH Live Score and RR vs CSK Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs SRH Live Score and RR vs CSK Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Who is Aniket Verma? SRH youngster single-handedly prevents team's batting collapse with fearless onslaught vs DC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On