‘Who is winning this’: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar engage in PlayStation battle before Sri Lanka tour

Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, a group of young and dynamic cricketers will be flying to Sri Lanka for a bilateral series that comprises 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. The squad has set its base in Mumbai and the players are currently undergoing a two-week quarantine.

Meanwhile, captain Shikhar Dhawan and his deputy for this tour, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a gaming session together. To pass the time in quarantine, the duo engaged in a PlayStation contest. The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to Twitter and share a picture in which both cricketers looked completely engrossed in the digital battle.

“Playstation Time! Who is winning this - @SDhawan25 or @BhuviOfficial #TeamIndia #SLvIND,” the BCCI tweeted?

ALSO READ | 'He is 100 percent committed to that job': Swann says removing Virat Kohli as India captain would be an 'absolute crime'

As most of the senior players are in England, several new faces have been given a chance to represent the country and showcase their talent on the international platform. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Ruturaj Gaekwad and Krishnappa Gawtham have received maiden India call-ups.

These newbies have completed their quarantine and hit the gym on Thursday. The BCCI shared a video in which all these youngsters could be seen sharing their excitement of being a part of the Indian Cricket Team.

ALSO READ | ‘He’s like VVS Laxman, should bat in middle-order’: Former selector suggests change in batting position for India opener

“When I got out of the room, I was constantly looking at myself, I was feeling good wearing the jersey, but once I came to the gym, I started doing my normal workout,” said Chetan Sakariya.

Brand "New Video" Alert ⚡️⚡️



New faces 😃

New beliefs 🤞

New energy 👌#TeamIndia's talented newbies speak about their run of emotions after getting out of quarantine, hitting the gym & gearing up for Sri Lanka series. 👍 👍 #SLvIND



Full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/sHsi9LG6ii pic.twitter.com/1muHP2uaQ8 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2021

ALSO READ | ‘Excited for the series to start’: Sakariya, Padikkal, Rana and other ‘newbies’ of Team India gear up for SL tour

For Ruturaj, his India call-up was a dream-come-true moment. He said, “We were waiting for this for so many years, the place where you want to be, you work hard for that and when you get to know you are finally there, obviously it feels very nice.”

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka in Colombo, starting from July 13.