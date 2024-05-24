AB de Villiers gives stunning reply on replacing Rahul Dravid as India head coach: ‘I’ll enjoy coaching…'

India will witness another changing of the guards after the ICC T20 World Cup. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid is all set to part ways with Rohit Sharma and Co. after the end of the ICC event in the United States and the Caribbean. With incumbent Dravid's tenure to end with next month's T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the Indian team's head coach role. Former South African captain AB de Villiers

From legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming, several icons of the game have been linked with the set-to-be-vacated post at Team India in the last two weeks. On Thursday, Ponting confirmed that he was approached to be India's next head cricket coach. However, the Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach has turned down the offer to replace Dravid. Former Australia head coach Justin Langer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru manager Andy Flower have also ruled themselves out of contention.

'I do think I’ll enjoy coaching'

With BCCI hunting for a new head coach, legendary South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers was recently quizzed about taking charge of the Indian side in the future. "I absolutely have no idea. I do think I’ll enjoy coaching. I think there’s certain elements I won’t enjoy as much, which I will have to learn. With time, anything is possible and I can think on my feet and learn as I move on," De Villiers told News18.

Can De Villiers coach the Indian T20I side in future?

Dravid was handed a short-term extension after the 2023 World Cup. Dravid-coached Team India recorded ten wins in the World Cup to enter the final. However, India were outplayed by Australia in the summit clash. Jay Shah, who is the secretary of the BCCI, has revealed that the apex cricket board is looking for a long-term head coach. There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket.

"But I think there are elements of a coaching job that I’ll enjoy a lot. Things that I’ve learned over the years, the maturity that I’ve got now at the age of 40, looking back, a lot of things look a lot clearer when I look back at my career. So those kind of learnings could be valuable for some younger players, even some senior players," De Villiers said.

‘As I said, never say never’

Though De Villiers is unlikely to enter the coaching ring this season, the former South African batter feels things can change in the future. De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 78 T20Is for South Africa. The RCB icon also played 184 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "And I would love to work with some players and some teams in that regard. As a full-time head coach, that’s not something that comes to mind as of yet. It’s not something that really appeals to me now. But as I said, never say never. Down the line, things might change," he added.