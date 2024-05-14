Justin Langer interested in replacing Rahul Dravid as India head coach, says he's ‘curious' as BCCI opens applications

Former Australia opener and the current head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants, Justin Langer is "curious" about the Indian cricket team's head coach role. The position will be up for grabs after current coach Rahul Dravid's tenure ends after the T20 World Cup. The BCCI invited applications for the same on Monday night. Lucknow Super Giants' coach Justin Langer(AFP)

"Well, I am curious," Langer said told TOI when asked whether he would apply for the post. "I've never ever thought about it. I have deep respect for any international coach because I understand the pressure, but coaching the Indian team would be an extraordinary role. From what I've seen with the amount of talent I've seen in this country, it would be fascinating," he added.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had made it clear Dravid would have to apply and go through the selection process like all other applicants if he wished to continue as the head coach of the Indian team. That, however, seems unlikely. Dravid was anyway not keen on continuing when his contract ended after the ODI World Cup last year. He and his entire support staff were given an extension, considering the T20 World Cup was barely seven-eight months away at that time.

Shah also hinted at the possibility of roping in a foreign coach. The last foreign coach to grace Indian cricket was Duncan Fletcher. Since he stepped down in 2014, India have had three full-time head coaches (all former India cricketers and big names) - Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid.

Langer a strong candidate for India head coach's position

It would be interesting to see whether they would go back to an overseas coach after more than a decade. If the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik, and Jatin Paranjape do consider going that route, then Langer might just be the ideal candidate.

Langer comes with a legacy of 105 Tests, scoring 7696 runs at an average of 45. Moreover, he has successfully coached the Australian team for close to four years and was the protagonist in the revival of Australian cricket after the Sandpapergate in 2018. Under his tenure, Australia also won their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021.

Langer also has the experience of coaching LSG, an IPL franchise. In his maiden stint as the head coach of an IPL franchise, Langer as had a mixed bag. LSG are still in the race of to qualify for the playoffs but questions have been asked about the team's approach.

"When you’re a player, you have control. You take absolute responsibility for your performance. The only thing that's out of your control is selection, or what the media writes or what people think of you. You focus only on watching the ball. If you make runs, the only currency of value is runs. If you make runs, you get selected. If you get selected, you get a contract," Langer said about his debut season as LSG's head coach.