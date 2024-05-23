Shikhar Dhawan drops update on retirement talks after PBKS finish 9th in 2024 season: 'Got injured this IPL and...'

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a forgetful season in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League as Shikhar Dhawan and Co. finished ninth in the final standings. Finalists in the 2014 edition, Punjab Kings were handed a 60-run defeat by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala, confirming their premature exit from the playoff race of the IPL 2024. PBKS failed to arrest their slide after losing skipper Dhawan due to an injury in the league stage of the cash-rich tournament. Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match (AFP)

Opener Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury against former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 9. Replacing Dhawan at the helm, England all-rounder Sam Curran stepped in as the leader of the Punjab-based franchise. Curran and Jitesh Sharma ended up captaining the Dhawan-less side for the remainder of the IPL 2024. Capping off an underwhelming campaign, veteran Indian opener Dhawan only recorded five appearances for the Punjab Kings in the 2024 season.

‘Going through a transition’: Dhawan opens up on retirement

In an interview with ANI, Dhawan reflected on his IPL journey and opened up about retirement talks. The senior batter admitted that he was going through a transition. "I am also going through a transition 'Jahan Meri Cricket Vishram Pe Aayegi' and a new chapter in my life will start. You only have a certain age till you can play. It could be one year more, two years more, or xyz for me...," Dhawan said.

'Unfortunately, I got injured this IPL season and…'

Dhawan moved to Punjab Kings after an impressive stint with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star was signed by Punjab Kings for INR 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. The seasoned campaigner scored 460 runs—the most by a PBKS batter in the 2022 season. However, Dhawan's performances dipped in the 2023 season as the PBKS opener amassed 373 runs in 11 games. "Unfortunately, I got injured this IPL season and could not play for Punjab except for 4-5 matches. It takes time to recover. I am still healing. I have not recovered 100 per cent yet," Dhawan added. The 38-year-old is the second-highest run-getter in the history of IPL. Dhawan has accumulated 6,769 runs in 222 IPL games.