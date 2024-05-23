Lalit Modi calls out ICC over ultra-expensive India vs Pakistan tickets in T20 World Cup: ‘Diamond Club at INR 16 lakh’

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi has claimed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is cashing in on the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan by selling match tickets at $20,000 (INR 16.6 lakh). The United States and former champions West Indies will host the ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup between June 1 and 29. Former IPL chief Modi lashed out at ICC over the ticket prices of the Indo-Pak clash at the T20 World Cup(ANI-HT)

Winners of the inaugural edition, Rohit Sharma's Team India will renew their epic rivalry with Pakistan at the grandest stage in New York on 9 June. With the India vs Pakistan showdown clash tipped to be a full house, spectators are expected to struggle to find tickets for the mouthwatering fixture. India's previous meeting with arch-rivals Pakistan at the World Cup sparked a ticket frenzy in Ahmedabad.

'The World Cup in the US is for game expansion'

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, former IPL chief Modi lashed out at ICC over the ticket prices of the Indo-Pak clash at the T20 World Cup. “Shocked to learn that @ICC is selling tickets for Diamond Club at $20000 per seat for the #indvspak WC game. The WC in the US is for game expansion & fan engagement, not a means to make profits on gate collections. $2750 for a ticket It’s just #notcricket #intlcouncilofcrooks,” Modi mentioned.

Earlier, Modi credited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for doing a fantastic job with the Indian Premier League. Modi lauded the apex cricket board in India for expanding the cash-rich league. Modi asserted that IPL is the world's best sports league and its valuation is second to none. The former IPL commissioner was banned for life by India's cricket board for "indiscipline and misconduct" in 2013.

India's World Cup rivalry with Pakistan

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times at the ICC event. The Asian giants also contested the 2007 final. After meeting Pakistan twice in the 2007 edition, the Men In Blue and Green Army have squared off in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022. However, India and Pakistan did not face each other in the 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cups. Pakistan famously broke India’s winning streak in World Cup events with a 10-wicket win over Virat Kohli and Co. in the 2021 edition. India outclassed Pakistan in its last T20 World Cup meeting at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium in 2022.