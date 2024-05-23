'Laxman regularly stepping in for Dravid': Ex-India star says no to overseas coaches, namedrops Chandrakant Pandit

As former Australia manager Justin Langer rightly pointed out, being India's head coach is one of the biggest assignments in the cricket world. The top post at Team India is set to be vacated by Rahul Dravid as the head coach is set to part ways with Rohit Sharma and Co. after the ICC World T20 2024 co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The former IPL star feels India doesn't need overseas coaches(PTI)

While Australia great Ricky Ponting recently turned down India’s head coach job, ex-Aussie head coach Langer and Zimbabwean Andy Flower have also ruled themselves out of contention. Should Team India opt for a foreign head coach after T20 World Cup? Former Indian batter Parthiv Patel believes there is no need for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to go overseas in search of Dravid's replacement this season.

Speaking to news agency PTI amid the playoff stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Patel opined that India doesn't need overseas coaches. "There are a lot of coaches from NCA that have joined Indian team, I don't see the need for overseas coaches," Parthiv said.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star also gave a special mention to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit. Senior coach Pandit guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy. Taking over the coaching reins from Brendon McCullum, Chandrakant propelled the KKR side to the final of the IPL this season. KKR dominated the league stage of the IPL 2024 as Shreyas Iyer and Co. topped the standings with 20 points.

'Chandrakant Pandit is a huge example'

KKR then outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 1 to enter their fourth IPL final. "India has so many capable coaches. Every other year our U-19 team wins the World Cup, India A team does well on overseas tours. They are coached by Indians so why do we need outside coaches? Chandrakant Pandit is a huge example," Parthiv added.

'Laxman is filling in for Dravid'

National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman will be a frontrunner if the BCCI opt for an Indian head coach after Dravid's exit. Laxman has served as India's interim head coach in Dravid's absence. "We have seen when Rahul Bhai is coach, Laxman bhai filling in for him. Though it's not just the two coaches as there are other NCA coaches," Parthiv concluded.