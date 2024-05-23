'Yuzvendra Chahal got important wicket of Virat Kohli': Ex-India pacer reveals RCB's 'eternal regret'
The former India pacer revealed RCB's 'eternal regret' after the Virat Kohli-starrer side lost to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 playoffs.
Virat Kohli capped off a run-fest season but Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) failed to end their trophyless drought in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Faf du Plessis and Co. were dumped out of the playoffs by Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. RCB's remarkable run in IPL came to an end at the playoffs, with Sanju Samson's men advancing to the Qualifier 2 of the IPL.
Securing his spot in the Indian World Cup squad with his run-fest season, Kohli was hoping to improve his record at the IPL playoffs in the Eliminator against Rajasthan. The 35-year-old unlocked a special milestone by completing 8,000 runs in the IPL during the knockout tie at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, Kohli failed to bank on his start as the former India skipper was outsmarted by his former RCB teammate - Yuzvendra Chahal.
Orange Cap holder Kohli perished for 33 off 24 balls in the seventh over bowled by spinner Chahal. With Chahal winning the battle against Kohli, former India pacer Varun Aaron observed that spinners have made a significant impact against RCB in crucial clashes this season. The former India fast bowler asserted that RCB's eternal regret will be showing the exit door to Chahal.
'RCB's eternal regret is going to be letting Yuzi Chahal go'
"I think RCB's eternal regret is going to be letting Yuzi Chahal go. If you look at both the big matches, it was the spinners who made the difference. In the last match, it was Varun and Narine. Yes, Narine went for runs but got an important wicket. Yuzi Chahal got the important wicket of Virat today, and Ash (R Ashwin) has had the best game in the IPL so far," Aaron told ESPNCricinfo after RCB bowed out of the IPL 2024.
Released by RCB ahead of IPL 2022, RR signed Chahal for INR 6.5 crore at the auction. The all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history, Chahal bagged Kohli's jackpot wicket and conceded 43 runs in four overs against his former franchise. Chahal has picked up 18 wickets in 14 games for the Royals this season. "When you don't have quality spinners in the middle, it's a little hard to control the game. When you are only bowling pace in the middle, you are at the mercy of the batsmen to get out rather than get a wicket," Aaron added.
