Fleming vs Laxman vs Langer: Who will become frontrunner to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach?

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India hunting for a new India head coach in the T20 World Cup season, former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has emerged as a contender to replace Rahul Dravid after the ICC event. Fleming is coaching the Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. The CSK head coach will have to remain with the Indian national team for ten months a year if the Kiwi icon ends up throwing his hat into the ring. Who will become frontrunner to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach?(PTI)

India head coach Dravid was handed a short-term extension after his two-year contract expired last year. Dravid-coached India made it to the final of the One Day International World Cup in 2023. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already made it clear that Dravid will have to re-apply for the top job if the batting legend wants to extend his stay at Team India. Under Dravid's watch, India will hope to end its ICC trophy drought at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States.

Who will become frontrunner to replace Dravid as India head coach?

According to a report filed by the Indian Express, Fleming is considered as a 'suitable candidate' to succeed Dravid at Team India. However, the former New Zealand skipper has yet to express his desire to leave CSK, and the Yellow Brigade also would like to have him as the head coach next season. Associated with CSK as their head coach since 2009, Fleming is the longest-serving coach in the cash-rich league.

National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman is also a frontrunner in replacing Dravid as the head coach of the Indian team. Laxman has been taking care of the NCA for the past three years. Laxman was also roped in as interim head coach in Dravid's absence. Under Laxman's watch, India has contested the Asian Games and bilateral T20Is against Australia, England, New Zealand and Ireland.

Australia’s Justin Langer has admitted that being in India as the head can be both mentally and physically demanding. Former Australia head coach Langer was earlier roped in as the manager of the Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2024. Duncan Fletcher was the last foreign coach to work with the senior team. Since his departure in 2014, the BCCI has appointed Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid as India's full-time head coaches.