Door open for Rahul Dravid as BCCI invites applications for India's head coach job in lead-up to T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has invited applications for the position of head coach job for the men's senior cricket team on Monday. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid will have to reapply if the batting legend wants to extend his stay with the Rohit Sharma-led side after the ICC T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States and former champions - the West Indies. India's head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session (PTI)

As per the media advisory shared by the BCCI, applications for the position should be submitted by 6 PM IST on May 27, 2024. "The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates," the BCCI said in a statement.

Though Team India has kickstarted their hunt for a new head coach of the men's cricket team, the apex cricket board has left the door open for Dravid. Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, told reporters in Mumbai that Dravid can re-apply for the top job as his tenure is ending in June.

'Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end'

"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," Shah told reporters on Thursday. Dravid was handed an extension after the 2023 World Cup. Under Dravid's watch, Rohit and Co. made it to the final of the 50-over World Cup last year.

'No precedent of different coaches'

BCCI secretary Shah asserted that the new appointment will be for a three-year term. "There is no precedent of different coaches for different format in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. There are many common players across formats such as Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ultimately, this is the Cricket Advisory Committee's call. I have to implement what they decide," he added.