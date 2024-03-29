Who won yesterday's match? A look at IPL 2024 points table as RR beat DC

Rajasthan Royals remained unbeaten, defeating Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in their second IPL 2024 fixture, in Jaipur on Thursday. Chasing 186, DC reached 173/5 in 20 overs, with David Warner (49) and Tristan Stubbs (44*) missing out on half-centuries. For RR's bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Nandre Burger took two wickets each respectively. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag during the match against Delhi Capitals.(IPL-X)

Initially, an unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 45 balls by Riyan Parag saw RR post 185/5 in 20 overs. Parag was in hot form and smacked seven fours and six sixes for his side. Meanwhile, Axar Patel, Khalil Ahmed took a wicket each for DC.

Speaking after the match, RR captain Sanju Samson said, "It was a bit of a roller-coaster. The way we started the first 10 overs, OK, Rovman get ready you may have to bat today. But the way the batters took the responsibility it was fantastic. Absolutely he did. The game is changing and we all have to be flexible. It was earlier about 11 players, now it's about 15 players. Sanga and I had 4-5 chats around the 13th-17th over. But what Riyan did in that 20th over made it easy."

"It is all about gauging in which zone they are, you have to look at that and take the decision accordingly. Sandy was calm and Avesh as well and I took that call. Riyan has been a big name for the last 3-4 years, everywhere I go, in Kerala they ask me, when is he going to come good? touchwood, this is the season. He has to keep his head down and has a lot to give to Indian cricket," he added.

IPL 2024 points table after RR vs DC

IPL 2024 points table

CSK are on top of the points table with four points, with RR (4) in second position and SRH (2) third, after two matches. KKR (2) are fourth but have only played one match yet. Meanwhile, PBKS are fifth (2), followed by RCB (2), GT (2). Meanwhile, winless DC (0) are eighth, with MI (0) in ninth and LSG (0) bottom of the ten-team standings.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race after RR vs DC

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race

Heinrich Klaasen (143) leads the Orange Cap race after two matches and is closely followed by RR's Parag (127), who has climbed to second position. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli (98) is third, followed by fourth-placed Sanju Samson (97) and Abhishek Sharma (95), who is fifth.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race after RR vs DC

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman is leading the Purple Cap race with six wickets, followed by PBKS' Harpreet Brar (3) in second position. MI star Jasprit Bumrah (3) is third, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal (3) and Kagiso Rabada (3).