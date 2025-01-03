'Whoever has dropped Rohit Sharma; be it Gambhir or selectors...': BCCI reminded Virat Kohli hasn't scored runs either

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif is not on the same page as the team management and selectors after captain Rohit Sharma was "rested" for the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. At the toss before the start of play on Day 1, Jasprit Bumrah walked out as the captain and informed everyone that Rohit wouldn't be a part of the playing XI. Mohammad Kaif said Rohit Sharma shouldn't have been dropped from the playing XI for Sydney Test. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

Rohit Sharma has registered a string of low Test scores. In the ongoing series against Australia, he managed just 31 runs in the three Tests he played.

Kaif took to social media to criticise the team management for "resting" or "dropping" Rohit Sharma for the crucial Sydney Test, where India have a chance to level the five-match series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Rohit Sharma is not an ordinary captain who can be rested or dropped. Whoever has dropped Rohit Sharma, be it Gautam Gambhir or the selectors, in a crucial Test, the captain, a respectful leader, who has created this team," said Kaif.

"He has backed the kids; he won India the T20 World Cup six months back. He brought so much happiness to the country. He is a leader. You cannot drop him," he added.

'Virat Kohli also hasn't scored runs'

While talking about Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Kaif name-dropped Virat Kohli, saying even the 36-year-old is struggling for runs. Despite scoring a ton in the second innings of the series opener in Perth, Kohli has done precious little. He has also been getting out the same way by chasing wide deliveries.

"Rohit Sharma has not scored runs, Virat Kohli has not scored runs. Even Usman Khawaja has not scored runs. There are many players who are not amongst the runs in the series as the matches are being played on seaming tracks. The batting has not been easy. Sydney Test is also being played on a fast, bouncy pitch," said Kaif.

"In my opinion, you don't drop the captain. I wished to see Rohit Sharma playing and coming out to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. I wanted him to make India win in Sydney and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Runs are not being scored by anyone. Dropping him is wrong. The captain can never be dropped. If you win, its with the captain, if you lose, you lose with the captain. He is not someone who can be dropped," he added.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth due to the birth of his second child.

According to several reports, Rohit Sharma has played his last Test for India, and head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar have intimated that they are looking beyond him for future Test assignments.