"Whole world waits for India vs Pakistan match": Pacer Avesh Khan's father ahead of blockbuster clash between arch-rivals

Emotions will run high in passionate fans in the stands as India and Pakistan step into New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium to add a new chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday at the T20 World Cup 2024.

While India possesses a stronger batting lineup, reputation, form, and track record signify little in an India-Pakistan encounter. With the pitch helping the fast bowlers, the game is unlikely to be high-scoring, but it might be closely contested.

When two of cricket's oldest adversaries face up on the same pitch, nerves run high. Emotions run high, adrenaline rushes in, and tensions rise to new heights during the India-Pakistan match. India lead 6-1 in their seven T20 World Cup meetings against Pakistan.

"Not just Indians but the whole world waits for the India vs Pakistan match. India also won earlier and India will win today too," Ashique Khan told ANI.

Pacer Avesh was added to India's T20 WC reserved player squad on the back of his fine performance in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2024, taking 19 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in 15 innings.

Speaking proudly about the young pacer included in the reserved players list, Avesh's father said it's a proud moment for Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh, and India.

"It is a matter of great joy that Avesh is with the team and it is a matter of pride for Indore and our country," he added.

In the previous edition of the competition, India relied on Kohli's bat to secure a thrilling victory at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2022. This time, Pakistan will try to avenge their slump by winning their first match of the competition after suffering an incredible meltdown against USA in Dallas.

