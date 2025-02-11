'Why always have the spotlight on Virat Kohli? It's unnecessary': Arjuna Ranatunga urges India star to find his own way

It doesn't require a rocket scientist to tell us that Virat Kohli is past his prime. Those prime years from 2014 to 2019 are now long gone. Of course, Kohli is a class player and could be just one big innings away from rediscovering his form, but even his best today will be no match to the way he batted in those years. He made batting look ridiculously easy, made a mockery of chases and did what no one thought was achievable – break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. When Kohli, at his pomp, batted, no total was safe. Ask Lasith Malinga, Umar Gul, James Faulkner and Haris Rauf. Virat Kohli during the 2nd ODI(Reuters)

Wrap those memories in a piece of satin and hang them out to dry. Because the Kohli of today is just not the same, he may still conjure patches of brilliance, but that ruthless streak that made him a batting beast is a thing of the past. At 36 and woefully out of runs, Kohli needs to turn things out pretty quickly – as early as the third ODI against England. India's Champions Trophy campaign begins in nine days' time, and Kohli has little time to ensure he turns back the clock.

On current form, Kohli's future appears a bit dodgy for the first time. While his legacy is not questioned, his current form is a concern. With some 90-odd runs against New Zealand and just 190 in 5 Tests in Australia, Kohli looks out of sorts and out of ideas. It was perceived that the England ODIs would change it, but sadly it hasn't. He missed the series opener due to a knee injury and was out caught behind – yet again – for 5 in Cuttack.

What does the future hold for the King? How long should be continue playing? Is England tour happening? Well, if you ask Arjuna Ranatunga, Kohli needs to be kept away from the spotlight and figure out his own path.

"For a player like Kohli who has scored so much of runs, I feel it's best if that's left to him. It’s a call that Kohli needs to take, so let him take it. Why always have the spotlight on him? It's quite unnecessary I feel. It's his decision, so let him take that," Ranatunga, Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning captain told The Telegraph.

Ask for help from legends if need be

As far as his ongoing struggles with the bat are concerned, Ranatunga reckons it won't be a bad idea for Kohli to reach out to some Indian greats to rectify his fault. Ahead of his Ranji Trophy tie between Delhi and Railways, Kohli was seen training in the nets with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar. In 2014, when Kohli had endured that horror tour of England, he picked the brains of Sachin Tendulkar and Ranatunga suggests him something similar.

"I think what Kohli needs to do is speak to people like Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar or a Rahul Dravid. That’s what he can do. They can certainly help him out," he added.

With Rohit Sharma back at his belligerent best, smashing 119 on Sunday, all eyes are on Kohli to join his captain in getting a big one under his belt.